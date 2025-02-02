J.T. Miller returned to the New York Rangers lineup after seven years and was immediately influential as he scored twice, albeit in a 6-3 losing effort against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The forward was traded from the Vancouver Canucks after a tumultuous last couple of months that saw him involved in a much-publicized fallout with Elias Pettersson.

Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington were traded to New York in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, which can be updated to 2026 if the pick is in the top 13. After the game, Miller received appreciation from Mika Zibanejad. The forward, who is under an eight-year $68 million contract, said:

“You’re getting a guy like 'Millsy' coming in here, it’s obviously exciting, the talent he has and the player he is, a player with experience and the skill. It’s exciting to have him here. We’re excited to have him.”

Miller's second goal was off an assist by Zibanejad in the third period. Miller's two goals took his season tally to 37 points in 41 games. His first goal came at 10:55 played in the game, tying the score at 1-1 with a one-timer left-handed shot from near the left circle.

“It’s kind of like a numb feeling,” Miller said after the game. “Very excited, very happy. It was a big game today, for the team. I’m starting to realize that when I got here. A hard-fought game. But definitely been a long 24 hours.”

Vincent Trocheck welcomes back 'best friend' J.T. Miller

Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller have been best friends since living together in Pittsburgh. The pair had dreamt of playing together ever since their childhood days.

After Miller's trade was announced, Trochek got emotional.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Trocheck said. “I think this had been a pipe dream for -- 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the league around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh. Our kids are really close.”

Miller would hope that with him returning to form, the Rangers can get back into playoff contention. They have a 24-23-4 record and just outside the Eastern Conference playoff spots.

