Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated Stanley Cup Final rematch against a revitalized Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

Last year’s showdown between the two clubs went the distance, with the Panthers ultimately claiming the title. After hard-fought playoff runs, both teams are back for another shot at glory.

The Oilers made quick work of the Kings, Golden Knights and Stars, losing just four games en route to the Western Conference title. The Panthers defeated the Lightning, Maple Leafs and Hurricanes to clinch the Eastern Conference.

"It's going to be an incredible battle again, they've had some pretty dominant hockey in the playoffs so we're excited for the challenge, we've got to be ready for it," said Reinhart after practice on Saturday. (0:03 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reinhart, who signed an 8-year, $69 million contract with Florida, knows Edmonton will be a formidable opponent once again. He added:

“I don't think it's that much different. We know what they're capable of. They're led by two of the best players in the world. That's no different. I think the whole world seeing the defensive capabilities they have this year, it's been in storage, so it's going to be another big test for us.” (1:36)

Ad

The quest for the Stanley Cup resumes Wednesday as the Panthers and Oilers kick off their highly anticipated rematch at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Florida Panthers HC Paul Maurice on facing Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said that he can't yet predict which team between the Panthers and Oilers is better ahead of the Stanley Cup Final matchup.

Ad

Maurice noted that both teams have different energy sources, saying:

"I've talked all year, there's different energy sources, right? I can't measure which one's more powerful yet." Maurice said. (18:11)

Ad

The Panthers' coach noted that both teams have stayed true to their playing style throughout the season. He pointed out that, like Florida, Edmonton has taken another step forward in their development this year.

Both teams have had great playoff runs over the past few years, even though Edmonton fell short of the final three years ago. Maurice feels the Oilers and Panthers are better now at what they do compared to previous seasons.

The Panthers coach is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding which club will have the upper hand during this championship series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama