"7 Rings" superstar Ariana Grande celebrates hometown Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup win

Pop icon Ariana Grande was in a celebratory mood as the Florida Panthers lifted their first Stanley Cup after beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 on Monday.

Grande, who was born in Boca Raton, Florida, posted a video of the Panthers’ celebration which featured goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky skating with the Stanley Cup in front of the Florida crowd.

During the game, she shared a picture with her friend Courtney Chipolone on her Instagram story. They both wore Panthers sweaters while watching the title-deciding game.

“Mood tonight. Let’s go @flapanthers,” she captioned the post.

While Grande was not present in the stadium for the big game, she did attend Games 1 and 2 at the Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers won both games.

Ariana Grande has been a lifelong Panthers fan

Ariana Grande and her family have been longtime fans of the Florida Panthers. Growing up, she often attended games from the rinkside with her family. Grande’s family held season tickets at the time.

Unbeknownst to many, when Grande was five she was involved in an unusual incident at a Florida Panthers game. In January 1998, a shot by defenseman Gord Murphy flew over the glass and hit her on her right wrist.

After the game, the Panthers gave her some souvenirs to cheer her up. This story was later shared by NHL historian Mike Commito. It was referenced by Grande in a tweet that she later deleted.

The incidents didn't stop there. Nine months later, at the Panthers' first game at their new arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Grande was hit again, this time on her left wrist. She was reported to be the first fan to be struck by a puck at a Panthers home game.

Her support for the team hasn't wavered over the years. She was captured attending the first game of the Stanley Cup Final with her partner Ethan Slater in Sunrise. She also attended a couple of games during the Panthers’ early postseason run and posted pictures on Instagram.