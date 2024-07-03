7 unmissable NHL games in 2024-25 regular season ft. Stamkos and Marchessault's revenge matchups 

The 2023-24 NHL season ended with the crowning of the Florida Panthers as Stanley Cup champions. The offseason is now underway and the NHL has already announced its 82-game regular season schedule for each team in the league, totaling 1,312 games for the coming season.

The 2024-25 season will feature some fascinating matchups and primetime showdowns. From Stanley Cup rematches, heated rivalries and homecomings of some of the biggest names in the league, here are the seven unmissable NHL games in the 2024-25 regular season.

7 unmissable NHL games in 2024-25 season

#1. Stanley Cup champions home opener vs. Boston Bruins: Oct. 8 (Panthers to raise their banner)

As one of the first few games of the season, the Florida Panthers' home opener on Oct. 8 is the first game they will hang the champions banner in the arena. The Panthers will face the Boston Bruins for the tie, a game the reigning Cup champions wouldn’t want to lose.

Trending

Expand Tweet

#2. Blackhawks vs. Utah HC: Oct. 8 (First game for Utah)

Hockey fans in Salt Lake City are in for a treat as the Utah Hockey Club will make its NHL debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 8. This matchup will be worth looking forward to for fans of both sides, given it will also be the first game current Rookie of the Year and Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard will take the ice.

Ryan Clark’s team will play as Utah HC for the 2024-25 season until their branding operations are ready to go all guns firing under a newly selected name. Utah’s Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley will lead the new team onto the ice in an entirely new city. Bedard and Co. meanwhile will be looking to spoil Utah’s big night.

#3. Predators vs. Bolts: Oct. 28 (Steven Stamkos' homecoming)

Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain (yes, you heard that right) and two-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos is officially a Nashville Predator. After contract negotiations that went anywhere, Stamkos signed a four-year contract with his new team as a free agent.

Expand Tweet

The Oct. 28 match-up between the Lightning and Predators will see Stamkos return to Amalie Arena for the first time as a visitor. It remains to be seen what sort of reception the ex-Bolts captain will receive from the Tampa Bay faithful.

#4. Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs: Nov. 8 (HOF night)

If the historic Detroit vs. Toronto rivalry isn't enough, the NHL’s annual Hall of Fame game will make this Nov. 8 matchup a memorable one. This year, the game will take place at Scotiabank Arena during the weekend of the HOF inductions. In fact, this particular year’s inductions will be special for the Red Wings, given their legend Pavel Datsyuk is slated to be an inductee in the class of 2024.

#5. Stanley Cup Final rematch: Dec. 16

It is safe to say that the 2024 Stanley Cup Final was one of the most heart-stopping series in the last couple of decades. The Edmonton Oilers suffered a painful series loss despite forcing the Final to a Game 7 after coming back from a 3-0 series deficit.

Now Connor McDavid and Co. will be looking to make a statement and perhaps exact revenge from the Stanley Cup champions. The first Panthers vs. Oilers is scheduled for Dec. 16 at Rogers Arena.

#6. Blues vs. Blackhawks: Dec. 31 (NHL Winter Classic)

Dubbed the NHL winter classics, this season the St. Louis Blues will play the Chicago Blackhawks on the final day of the year 2024 in Chicago. This will be a reiteration of the 2009 Winter Classic held at Wrigley Field – which saw the Blackhawks lose against the Detroit Red Wings.

Expand Tweet

The most anticipated outdoor ice matchup of the year will see the Blackhawks try to lodge their first win and the Blues keep their 100% win record ‘intact’ in the upcoming NHL Winter Classic.

#7. Predators vs. Golden Knights: April 12 (Jonathan Marchessault's homecoming)

This will be one of the last few games of the season but for ex-Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, it will undoubtedly be memorable. Marchessault recently signed a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators after a seven-season stint in Vegas.

The 2023 Stanley Cup champion was a key figure for the Knights during their championship run and it will be interesting to see him get an expected warm reception from the Vegas crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

What matchups are you most looking forward to for the coming NHL season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback