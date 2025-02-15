7× World Series of Poker winner Daniel Negreanu shares his 2 cents on US National Anthem controversy at 4 Nations 

Seven-time World Poker champion and NHL insider Daniel Negreanu shared his opinion on the U.S. national anthem controversy at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The incident happened before Team USA’s game against Finland at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The crowd was asked to respect the anthems, but many fans booed during The Star-Spangled Banner. The mostly Canadian crowd also jeered Team USA when they entered the ice and during player introductions. American fans started a "U-S-A!" chant, but it was quickly drowned out.

Daniel Negreanu posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying he does not support booing a national anthem, no matter the country. He called it disrespectful, especially on home soil.

"In international sports competitions when a country’s national anthem is playing, I truly don’t care who the country is, or who is doing the booing, I don’t approve of disrespecting a nations anthem. Especially on home soil, I find it disrespectful and inappropriate." Negreanu wrote.

Despite the crowd, Team USA defeated Finland 6-1. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk played a key role in the win. The game was close until the third period when Finland’s goalie Juuse Saros allowed two soft goals.

Team USA will now face Canada in their next game. With a strong Canadian team and a loud home crowd, they will need to stay focused.

NHL fans shared their opinion on Daniel Negreanu's comments

Soon after Daniel Negreanu's post circulated on X, many fans joined in the comment sections to share their opinions. Some shared concerns over US President Donald Trump's comments on Canada becoming the 51st state of the US.

"I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen," Trump said. (via Fox 5 New York). "Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?"

This has prompted the fans to react in disagreement with Daniel Negreanu's comments:

"Hey man kinda weird but I can't find your thread denouncing Trump for all the talk of annexing Canada. Why is that?" a fan questioned.

"I don’t approve of the USA government acting like fu**ing lunatics and talking openly about taking over my country. Boo the living fuck out of the anthem." a fan wrote.

"If that’s your whole commentary on the threat to Canadian sovereignty then I think I’m done here." another fan wrote.

