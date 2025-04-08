The Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night at Honda Center. They missed a chance to close the gap on the Los Angeles Kings, who also lost, but the Kings stayed four points ahead in the Pacific Division. Both the Kings and Oilers have five games left in the regular season.

The Oilers entered the game without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Both players are dealing with lower-body injuries. Edmonton used 11 forwards and six defensemen. Despite firing 47 shots, the team struggled to finish their chances. Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal made 45 saves and played a key role in Anaheim’s win.

Darnell Nurse spoke about the loss after the game. The Oilers defenseman, signed to an eight-year, $74 million contract, gave an honest response. A reporter pointed out that the team had good puck movement but not enough scoring, and Nurse agreed, saying the absence of their two stars made a big difference.

“It’s hard slack to pick up [off] those two guys that are usually leading the goal scoring race in the league — or points race in the league,” he said. “There’s lots of opportunities. Tonight we generated the amount of chances that we did, I think on most nights guys find ways to put a few more in. But yeah, with us, we were definitely missing that finish tonight.”

Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner scored for the Oilers on the night, while Evan Bouchard scored two assists. Rookie goalie Olivier Rodrigue made 18 saves in his NHL debut. Henrique opened the scoring late in the first period. Anaheim responded with two goals from Cutter Gauthier in the second. Mason McTavish added a breakaway goal in the third.

The Oilers had a four-minute power play to begin the final period but didn’t score. They went 0-for-6 on the power play overall. Skinner made it 3-2 late in the third, but Edmonton couldn’t tie the game.

Edmonton Oilers' injury concerns take a worse turn with Trent Frederic missing game against Ducks

Trent Frederic made his debut for Edmonton on Saturday against the LA Kings, but played only 7:10 due to injury. He left the ice just six seconds into the game after a hit, then came back later in the first period. Although he played a few shifts, he did not return in the third period.

Frederic had been out since Feb. 25 with a high ankle sprain. The Oilers acquired him at the trade deadline to add size and grit, and his return was subsequently moved up after Draisaitl was injured last week.

He missed the morning skate on Monday and did not play against the Anaheim Ducks. The Edmonton Oilers are already without several key players, including Draisaitl, captain Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, Evander Kane and Stuart Skinner.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to return to winning ways when they host the St/ Louis Blues next at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

