Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones' stint with the Hawks may soon be coming to an end amid the club's rebuilding phase.

According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times, Jarvis and the Blackhawks are in talks about the possibility of a trade, with the 30-year-old defenseman's intention to win something in his career.

"I would like to give myself a chance to win in my career," Jones said. "I know that the money is not an easy thing to move, and that’s what we’re figuring out."

Seth Jones is currently signed to an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Now in the third year of his deal, Jones expressed to Ben Pope that the idea of a trade was appealing to him.

However, he acknowledged that the terms of his contract would make it challenging for other teams to accommodate him. Jones was drafted No. 4 overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL draft.

After playing for three seasons with the Predators, Jones joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2015-15 season, spending six years with the side. On July 23, 2021, he was then traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard reflects on 4 Nations Face-Off competition

Connor Bedard recently shared his thoughts on the 4 Nations Face-Off, describing the level of competition as exceptional. As one of the greatest prospects of his generation, Bedard is considered the future of the franchise and the face of the rebuild.

That said, the 19-year-old wasn't selected for Team Canada's roster, but he emphasized the pride that comes with representing one's country and expressed his enjoyment in watching the tournament, which he believes is best for the sport.

"It's been unreal. It's probably been the highest level of hockey ever played. I mean, that Canada game, first 10 seconds there's three fights. I think people were wondering how it would be and it's been unbelievable to watch," Bedard said after practice Tuesday.

"It's great for the game, and obviously playing for your country shows a lot of pride. It's been fun to watch."

Bedard will be rooting for Canada when they face the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden on Thursday. Meanwhile, his side returns to action against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

