Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho shared his thoughts after the Florida Panthers eliminated his team from the playoffs with a 5-3 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

Ad

The Hurricanes managed only one win in the series, adding to their record of 15 losses in conference finals. Addressing the team's performance, Aho acknowledged the disappointment of the loss.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He expressed pride in his teammates for their relentless effort and work ethic but noted that they couldn't break through against a formidable opponent.

(from 3:25 onwards)

"To me, either you win or lose a series. It doesn’t feel good right now. Doesn’t matter if you lose in four or seven—you lose the series," Aho said. "Like I said before, I’m proud the guys show up for work and never quit, and that’s a great thing. But at the end of the day, we weren’t able to push through. That’s a great hockey team."

Ad

Sebastian Aho recognized the Panthers' strength, and despite the Hurricanes' belief in their ability to win, they fell short once again.

"One team has beat them the past three seasons. We knew it was going to be a big task to beat them. We truly believed we had what it takes, but we fell short yet again," Aho added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aho, currently signed to an eight-year, $78 million contract with the Hurricanes, racked up 15 points through seven goals and eight assists in as many playoff games.

Sebastian Aho scored twice but Carolina Hurricanes fell short in Game 5

Sebastian Aho scored twice in the Carolina Hurricanes' Game 5 loss to the Florida Panthers, which ended their playoff run in the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday.

Ad

The Hurricanes had advanced to the conference final after defeating the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals, each in five games, before dropping three straight to the Panthers.

Reflecting on the series, head coach Rod Brind'Amour noted that his team came off a grueling, physical series and faced a tougher challenge against the Panthers.

"We came off a real hard, physical series, and all of a sudden, it went to another level,” Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said via NHL. “It took us a little time to adapt to it, and I thought we did. We were good. You just can’t give these guys a 3-0 lead and expect to come back. It’s a big hole.”

We could see a repeat of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton leads the Dallas Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference Final, with Game 5 scheduled for Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama