John Tavares, entering his seventh season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has remained a key player despite injuries to other important offensive players.

Although the former No. 1 overall pick has made it known that he wants to stay in Toronto beyond his current seven-year, $77 million contract, which runs out after this season, Tavares has said that he's not focusing on a new contract right now.

He acknowledged the team's busy schedule and the many factors involved in contract negotiations, saying that he's focused on the team's success and will address his future at a later time.

“I certainly would love to get it done,” Tavares said via Sportsnet prior to the Maple Leafs’ faceoff against the Bruins. “I mean, obviously the club has a lot going on. It’s not just about me."

Tavares added:

“I know management will do what they have to do at that time of year and whatnot. So, if we have the opportunity to get it done, I’d love to do that. If not, when that time comes, we’ll get there. So, just looking forward to continuing my journey here as a Leaf — and obviously want it to continue past this season.”

John Tavares is the third-leading scorer for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. The 34-year-old veteran forward has racked up 49 points, through 22 goals and 27 assists, in 51 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube comments on John Tavares' mindset amid contract uncertainty

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube expressed his confidence in the team management to handle John Tavares' contract situation.

Berube said that he would be happy to see Tavares re-sign with the club but understands that contract negotiations are a complex process that will be addressed at the appropriate time.

Berube emphasized that the club is focused on Tavares' current performances and the team's success.

“Not a little bit. He's a pro. He just does his thing," Berube said. "It's every day. He just comes to work. He does his routine. He's got it down. And, you know, he's played extremely well for us. I don't think he thinks about it, to be honest with you. Not that I've noticed or I haven't noticed any of that with him.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are atop the Atlantic Division, with 74 points after 58 games.

