$78,000,000 Carolina Hurricanes forward invoked "no-tomorrow" mentality after going 3-0 down in series

The Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a deep 3-0 hole in the 2024-25 Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panthers after a 6-2 blowout loss in Game 3 on Saturday.

Carolina has now dropped 15 straight Eastern Conference final games, including seven to Florida, who had swept them in 2023 as well.

When asked what the Hurricanes need to do differently on Monday to avoid the same outcome against the Panthers, forward Sebastian Aho, who is on an eight-year, $78,000,000 contract, said:

"Go over tomorrow what we did good, what we did bad. Stick to it. Believe in what we have here. Like I said earlier, gather up everything we got and throw it at them next game. Just a no-tomorrow mentality and go from there."

Aho lamented Carolina's poor third period in Game 3, where they were outscored 5-1 after heading into the final frame tied 1-1. He said the team stopped playing the style that gave them a chance to win.

"At least that way, we were giving a chance to win a hockey game. But then third just off the rails and bad plays, and they make us pay. It's a mold that's happening a lot in this series," Aho said.

Florida has controlled the series, outscoring Carolina 16-4 through the first three games.

The Panthers got goals from Niko Mikkola (two), Aleksander Barkov (two), Jesper Boqvist, and Brad Marchand. Logan Stankoven and Seth Jarvis netted for Carolina.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots for Florida. Pyotr Kochetkov had 20 saves.

Hurricanes HC Rod Brind'Amour calls out his star players

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour did not hold back after his team's disappointing loss.

Rod Brind'Amour said the team suffered from poor decision-making. He also pointed out that a few veterans did not show up when the team needed them most.

"And you know, the four rookies in the lineup can't be some of your better players, like that can't happen." Brind'Amour said.

“It can't be Jordan Staal and Martinook being our best players like that. That can't always be that way. And there they are every night. So we needed, we needed more out of some guys."

Expand Tweet

Game 4 is Monday night in Florida. It's win or go home for the Hurricanes.

