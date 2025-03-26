$8,250,000 Minnesota winger gets brutally honest about team's playoff chances amid wild-card hunt

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on home ice on Tuesday night.

It was the Wild's second consecutive loss and sixth loss in their last 10 games during a 4-5-1 stretch that's seen them begin to slip down the standings.

Minnesota (40-27-5) sits in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 85 points on the campaign, however, teams behind them are catching up quickly. The St. Louis Blues (83 points) have won seven in a row and are just two behind the Wild, while the Calgary Flames (79 points) and Vancouver Canucks (78 points) also remain in the mix with games in hand.

Mats Zuccarello, who registered an assist on Minnesota's lone goal in the loss to Vegas, spoke to the media following the game and called his team out for its recent play. Michael Russo of The Athletic shared his comments in his recent article.

"We know what we’re up against, we gotta raise to that level, everything can happen in the playoffs, but first we gotta worry about getting there first of all. I think today, to be honest with you, we plain and simple lose to a better team...They played good, solid hockey, and a night like this, they win fair and square, to be honest," Zuccarello said.

Mats Zuccarello has been one of the Wild's most productive players, having recorded 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) through 59 games on the season. The 37-year-old is in the first season of a two-year, $8,250,000 contract extension signed with Minnesota in 2023.

The Minnesota Wild need Kirill Kaprizov back

A major reason for the Minnesota Wild's recent struggles and lack of offense is the absence of superstar Kirill Kaprizov.

Kaprizov has missed 35 games this season, and it's evident that they need him to return as soon as possible.

Minnesota coach John Hynes shared an update on the Russian winger's status prior to the loss to the Golden Knights. Michael Russo shared what he provided on X (formerly Twitter).

The 27-year-old was in the midst of an MVP-like season, having racked up 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in just 37 games. He seemed poised to contend for the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and even the Rocket Richard Trophy.

The Wild will continue their hopes of locking down a playoff spot without Kaprizov on Thursday night when they host the Washington Capitals. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Xcel Energy Center.

