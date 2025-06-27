"8 more years of trying to injure other players": NHL fans erupt as Sam Bennett signs $64,000,000 Panthers extension

The Florida Panthers inked Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million extension on Friday. NHL.com reported the signing hours ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion was heading toward UFA status this summer. But the deal ensures the Panthers keep the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

The deal, however, was met with mixed feelings from fans. Here’s a look at some not-so-positive comments from fans:

“8 more years of trying to injure other players,” this fan opined.

“I hope Sam Bennett steps on a Lego,” a fan chimed in.

“Helps when you’re handed unfair advantage with no state tax,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, Panthers fans are ecstatic about the deal. Here’s a look at what these fans posted following the announcement of Sam Bennett’s extension:

“Just go ahead and retire the jersey number now,” this fan remarked.

“Let the dynasty continue,” a fan posted on X.

“Let’s goooo now, do Ekky and Marchy,” another fan wrote.

Bennett’s $8 million AAV is considered below what the would-be free agent would have gotten on the open market. The deal allows the Panthers to negotiate with other big-ticket free agents, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad, this summer.

Panthers GM makes feelings clear on Sam Bennett extension

Bill Zito got the job done by extensing Bennett - Source: Imagn

Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito made his feelings clear on extending Sam Bennett. NHL.com quoted Zito as stating:

“Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation.”

Sam Bennett’s 2025 postseason performance was undeniable. He led all players with 15 goals, earning him the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Last postseason, Bennett was also a key contributor, helping the Panthers earn the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. To that point, Zito added:

“He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy, and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers.”

Bennett, like other Florida Panthers players, has become tight-knit with the local community. Fans have grown close to their favorite stars, to the point where several Panthers players were sighted partying with fans following their Cup win last Tuesday.

The Panthers can now put contract negotiations with Bennett behind them and focus on re-signing other key free agents this offseason. The Panthers will be looking to make it three Stanley Cups in a row this upcoming season.

