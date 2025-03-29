$80,000,000 Panthers superstar makes his feelings known about playing alongside Brad Marchand as teammates

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov opened up about playing with the newest member of the Florida Panthers, Brad Marchand.

Marchand, who joined the Panthers following a trade at this year’s deadline, made his debut after a three-week stint on the injured list. On Friday, Marchand hit the ice for the first time as a Florida Panther against the Utah Hockey Club.

During the second period, Barkov was spotted laughing on the Panthers’ bench. According to Panthers’ rinkside reporter Katie Engleson, Barkov laughed due to a chirp by Marchand.

Engleson quoted Barkov, reportedly saying:

“I realized I heard this many times from one Boston player, but now I hear this from my own teammate…When they announced Marchand in the starting lineup, you're just sitting there and thinking, is this real? You just battled against him, and now, all of a sudden, you're his teammate. It’s crazy, but it was awesome.”

Barkov, who’s in the third year of an eight-year, $80 million deal (according to Spotrac), had faced Marchand numerous times while Marchand was with the Boston Bruins. But things have changed as Marchand is now his teammate.

The Panthers secured a 2-1 overtime victory against the Utah Hockey Club in Marchand’s Florida debut. The team hopes Marchand will become a key contributor as they look to defend their Stanley Cup title.

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand assist on Sam Bennett’s two-goal performance against Utah Hockey Club

Sam Bennett scored twice for the Florida Panthers in their 2-1 win over Utah on Friday. Aleksander Barkov assisted on Bennett’s 24th goal of the season, a power-play tally. earning the primary assist alongside Mackie Samoskevich.

Brad Marchand assisted on Bennett’s 25th of the season at the 4:18 mark in overtime. Bennett’s game-winner lifted the Panthers past the Hockey Club, catapulting the Panthers past the idle Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division.

In total, Marchand got an assist in his debut, skating in 16:30 minutes of ice time over 22 shifts. He got four shots on goal, blocked two shots and registered two hits.

Marchand’s successful debut on the Panthers’ second line alongside Bennett and Samoskevich bodes well for the 36-year-old former Bruins captain, who is set to become a free agent this summer and will be seeking one more contract.

If things go well between Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers, he might remain in Florida for the foreseeable future.

