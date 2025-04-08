Artemi Panarin spoke to the media after the New York Rangers' 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at Madison Square Garden. NHL insider Peter Baugh shared Panarin’s postgame comments on X/Twitter:

Ad

"If we keep playing like that, we’ll miss the playoffs," Panarin said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Rangers have now lost six of their last nine games. On Saturday, they were shut out 4-0 by the New Jersey Devils. These results have hurt their playoff chances.

Truthfully, the Rangers have little chance of making it to the playoffs. They are six points below the Montreal Canadiens for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“This year, everything is harder for us. Both zones: o-zone, d-zone,” Panarin said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rangers are fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Their record is 36-33-7, with 79 points. They average 3.00 goals per game and allow 3.03, ranking 19th in the League. The power play ranks 27th, but their penalty kill ranks eighth at 81.4%.

Panarin has been one of the team’s top performers this season. The 33-year-old forward has eight points in his last five games. He leads the Rangers with 82 points, including 34 goals and 48 assists.

Ad

Artemi Panarin is in year six of his seven-year contract with the Rangers. The deal is worth $81,499,999 and has a cap hit of $11,642,857. He has lived up to his contract number as he has scored 90-plus points in four of the last five seasons. Specifically, last year he scored his career-high 49 goals and 71 assists for 120 points.

Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider are also contributing to the Rangers' offense. But despite the urgency to secure a playoff spot, they are not able to get the crucial wins.

Ad

Lightning defeated New York Rangers with an early lead

The New York Rangers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning after allowing them a three-goal first-period lead. Forward Artemi Panarin was left frustrated about the loss.

"It's terrible," Panarin said via NHL.com. "I don't know. We've got to win the games. We're not doing that."

Nikita Kucherov scored the first goal for the Lightning on a power play. Yanni Gourde made it 2-0 just 36 seconds later by scoring on a rebound. Brayden Point added another power-play goal at 14:54 to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

In the second period, Mika Zibanejad scored the Rangers' only goal to make it 3-1. Point got his second of the night in the third period. Brandon Hagel scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama