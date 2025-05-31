$84,000,000 ex-Blackhawks captain could reunite with Joel Quenneville following Ducks HC hire, per insider

On May 8, the Anaheim Ducks hired Joel Quenneville as their 12th head coach. Quenneville brings 25 years of NHL experience. He won the Stanley Cup three times with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and is the only coach to do that in the salary cap era.

This move has started talks about a possible reunion with former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, who is an unrestricted free agent.

This week, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun shared an update. He said Toews told his agent he is “100 percent committed to coming back to the NHL next season.” His agent will now talk with teams before free agency opens on July 1.

On Saturday, NHL insider Mike Johnson shared his thoughts on where Toews could play. He said:

“So you want him to be a third line centerman ... I see two teams that stand out to me.”

He listed Winnipeg and Anaheim. Winnipeg is Toews’ hometown, and they need a center. Johnson also said Anaheim could be a great fit:

“Think Anaheim. Q reunion. Joel Quenneville there.”

Anaheim has young players like Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish and Trevor Zegras. Johnson said Toews could guide them without taking on too much responsibility.

Johnson also mentioned Toews’ health. He said:

“Warm weather actually is better for their bodies.”

Anaheim’s climate might help Toews manage his autoimmune condition. It could help him feel better and play better.

Johnathan Toews' last contract was worth $84 million over eight years. It ended after the 2022–23 season. Toews played his final game for Chicago in April 2023. He scored a goal and received a big send-off from fans.

Toews missed the entire 2020–21 season due to serious health issues. He also missed parts of his last season. He was suffering from chronic immune response syndrome and long COVID. He later took a five-week healing trip to India. There, he followed an Ayurvedic detox program.

In a GQ interview in late December, Toews said:

“There’s a part of me that really doesn’t feel like my career is over yet.”

Since then, he has reiterated his intentions to return to the NHL through different sources, like in March through a statement to The Athletic.

Joel Quenneville returns to NHL with Ducks after review and support

Joel Quenneville is one of the most successful coaches in NHL history. He has 969 regular-season wins, the second-most ever, and has coached 1,768 games. Now, after nearly four years away from hockey, Quenneville is returning as head coach of the Anaheim Ducks.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said via NHL.com:

“Joel is a proven winner ... and has earned the opportunity to return to coaching.”

Before hiring him, the Ducks reviewed his involvement in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks incident. Verbeek said the team spoke with many people and found that Quenneville had shown personal growth and accountability.

