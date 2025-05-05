$88,000,000 Kings' D-man shuts down backlash against HC Jim Hiller after 4th straight Round 1 loss to Oilers

The LA Kings' kryptonite came back to haunt them yet again in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

After jumping out to a 2-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers, the Kings collapsed, losing four consecutive games to drop out of the postseason in six games. It was their fourth straight first-round matchup against the Oilers and their fourth straight first-round exit.

Frustrations have certainly boiled over for the Kings' fan base and organization. Coach Jim Hiller has particularly taken a lot of flak for the team's inability to hold leads in the playoffs. However, during locker room cleanout on Monday, Drew Doughty pushed back against those critics.

The star defenseman was asked about LA's passive play in late-game situations throughout the series. Team reporter Russell Morgan shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"The coaches weren’t telling us to just back off and sit back," Doughty said. "There was no talk about doing that. It’s just human nature to sit back. That’s on the players. I wouldn’t blame the coaches for that."

Drew Doughty has two years remaining on the eight-year, $88,000,000 contract extension signed with the Kings in 2018. He registered 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 30 games after returning from a gruesome ankle injury suffered during a preseason game.

Jim Hiller faces an uncertain future with the Kings

It remains to be seen whether Jim Hiller will be the LA Kings' coach next season.

Now that general manager Rob Blake is gone, the focus shifts to Hiller and the potential for a change behind the bench. He was asked about his future with the team on Monday. Team reporter Russell Morgan shared what was provided on X.

"Jim Hiller says he hasn’t had any conversations with Luc Robitaille regarding his future as head coach. He believes those will take place soon," Morgan wrote.

Jim Hiller just completed the first season of a three-year contract signed in May 2024 when he moved from interim to full-time head coach.

LA could be in store for a busy offseason after such a disappointing playoff exit. The vast majority of the roster is under contract, which could lead to activity on the trade market in hopes of shaking up the group. They will be one of the more intriguing teams to follow in the coming weeks and months.

