"$8M is a lot": NHL analyst bluntly warns Maple Leafs against overpaying aging Brad Marchand in free agency

Brad Marchand has taken over the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After a bit of a down season with the Boston Bruins and an injury, the expectations weren't too high for the veteran winger heading to Florida at the trade deadline.

He wasn't acquired to be a frontline player but more of a really strong depth piece with the skill and experience to push the Panthers over the top.

Not only has he done that, but Brad Marchand has been one of their most productive players, racking up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games. He's also come up with a plethora of clutch goals and plays throughout this run.

We, of course, know that Marchand is a pending UFA and a player the Toronto Maple Leafs are particularly interested in. However, NHL analyst Martin Biron is warning them not to overpay for their longtime rival. First Up shared the clip with his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I wouldn’t—I think eight is a lot. Look, it's Marchand, and he had a 51-point regular season this year. I think the three surgeries and the Boston Bruins’ lack of stability affected that. But he’s also not an 80-point player. He’s not a point-per-game guy. Is he more like a 60- to 65-point player? Yeah, I think that’s pretty much what you’re going to get from him. He does a lot of things when you get to the playoffs, but $8 million is a lot," Biron said (8:35).

"I had it in my mind somewhere around $5.5 to $6 million is probably the market value for Brad Marchand. But then he goes out and performs the way he has in the playoffs—so now maybe it’s more like $6.5 to $7 million. Still, eight at 37 years old for four years? That’s steep. That kind of deal might make sense if there’s a bidding war and you’re dead-set on landing him. But the Leafs are already in a tough spot when it comes to the salary cap, so I’d be very careful. You don’t want to end up in a situation where you don’t have the money to sign Matthew Knies, and then someone comes in with an offer sheet and you can’t match it," Biron added.

Marchand is a pending UFA, playing out the final season of the eight-year, $49,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Bruins in 2016.

Brad Marchand has done it all in these Stanley Cup Finals

The Florida Panthers would not be where they are without Brad Marchand.

The 37-year-old has turned back the clock all postseason long and has somehow found another level in the finals. His statistics through the first five games are staggering. The NHL shared a post on X further displaying Marchand's brilliance so far.

Marchand has the chance to win his second career Stanley Cup when the Panthers host the Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday night in Florida. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

