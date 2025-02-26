The Boston Bruins suffered a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Tuesday. Despite building a three-goal lead midway through the game, the Bruins allowed Toronto to score three unanswered goals in just over 15 minutes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

David Pastrnak was a bright spot for the Bruins, recording two goals and an assist. He scored his second goal to put Boston back in front with less than 10 minutes remaining, but the team faltered again.

Pontus Holmberg’s goal with less than 50 seconds left tied the game and forced overtime. The Maple Leafs ultimately secured the win on Mitch Marner’s goal in extra time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the game, David Pastrnak expressed frustration with the team’s inability to close out games. He acknowledged Boston has struggled to win tight contests this season but believes they are close to turning things around.

"Yeah, it sure can. Obviously, like you said, we’ve had many of those, especially this year. But we have to look for the positives because that’s a really good team out there, and we played a good game," Pastrnak said post-game.

Ad

"We just need to get on the winning track, get that winning mojo and confidence in this room. We’re not far behind, and we are right there. It’s going to be better."

Ad

Pastrnak, signed to an eight-year, $90 million contract, has scored 30 goals this season. Meanwhile, the Bruins (27-24-8) sit two points out of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

The Bruins will host the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Thursday.

How Toronto Maple Leafs downed Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the game, giving the Bruins an early 1-0 lead.

Ad

At 13:39, captain Brad Marchand scored on the power play to make it 2-0. Early in the second period, Morgan Geekie added another power-play goal, extending Boston’s lead to 3-0.

Morgan Reilly scored the first goal for the Leafs, cutting the deficit to 3-1 before heading into the final period. In the third, Mitch Marner scored on the power play with less than a minute remaining, bringing the Leafs within one goal.

Ad

Nicholas Robertson then tied the game 3-3 at 6:40. Pastrnak scored his second of the night to put the Bruins back ahead 4-3. However, with less than 50 seconds to go, Holmberg tied it 4-4 for the Leafs, forcing overtime.

Mitch Marner then emerged as the hero, scoring at 4:08 of overtime to give the Maple Leafs the victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles