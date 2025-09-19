Mitch Marner's departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs was not short of any drama. The forward had an implicit fallout with the team, ignoring their contract approaches and eventually signing with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Leafs started their training camp for the first time in ten years without Mitch Marner. During that time, Marner formed "The Core Four" alongside Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares. Speaking after their first day of camp on Thursday, Nylander opened up about taking the ice with his former teammate.

"Yeah, I mean a little bit but I think I got here a week ago," Nylander said. "So I mean first couple days was really weird but I mean slowly adjusting to it."

Nylander, signed to an eight-year, $96 million contract, further spoke about Marner's importance in the Leafs setup. While noting his absence, the Swede forward also added a point about the future.

"Yeah, I mean I think we touched on that before," Nylander said. "He's been a big part of locker room and for a long time but now we just got to look forward and focus on the future. Obviously he'll be missed."

Mitch Marner constituted an important part of the first line alongside Matthews. If the captain has been their prolific goalscorer, Marner has been the one supplying the passes that he finished. In 657 regular season games, Marner provided 520 assists part of the 741 points he scored for the team.

However, a lack of postseason success hampered the Leafs' progress. The team in nine seasons were unable to move past the second round. As a hometown boy, Leafs fans often directed their hatred at Marner, which led to his unhappiness. At the end of his contract, he signed a twelve year $96 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Mitch Marner opens up about getting acclimatized to Vegas

Mitch Marner started his camp at the Golden Knights on Thursday. He was asked about getting used to the Vegas lifestyle, which is a change in scenery to the cold winter of Toronto.

“It's been a lot of fun getting to know the area pretty well now,” Marner said. “It's been great going out for walks — the sun, the heat, the mountains. The dog's still getting used to it here with the heat, but it's just been awesome.”

Marner is expected to undertake a similar provider role with Jack Eichel. Meanwhile, the Leafs are still looking to sort out their first line beside Matthews.

