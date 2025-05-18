$92,000,000 Maple Leafs superstar remarks Game 7 as 'regular day' ahead of possible series-clinching battle against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs and their fanbase are feeling all of the different emotions ahead of the franchise's biggest game in over 20 years.

Game 7 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers goes down on Sunday night in Toronto, with the winner securing the opportunity to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It will be a game full of anxiety, excitement, nerves, and pressure on the biggest stage in sports to display who is built for the moment. Both teams have played in their fair share of Game 7s before, though the Leafs have had no success in these situations in the era of the Core 4.

Despite all of that, William Nylander remains as calm and collected as ever in the lead-up to potentially the biggest game of his career. Sportsnet reporter Anna Dua shared what Nylander had to say to the media on Sunday morning on X (formerly Twitter).

"Right now I just feel like it's a regular game day," Nylander said.

William Nylander is in the first season of his eight-year, $92,000,000 contract extension signed to stay in Toronto in 2024.

The Maple Leafs will be in tough against a veteran Panthers team in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs should feel confident ahead of Game 7 on Sunday night after their performance in Game 6. However, beating the Florida Panthers for a fourth time in seven tries will be their most difficult challenge yet.

Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk spoke to the media on Sunday morning and expressed his team's comfort in playing in a Game 7. TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared his comments on X.

"Our game is built on wearing teams down over the course of a seven-game series, over the course of a game. It might not show in the first five minutes, but hopefully it shows in an overtime or late in the third," Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk has been fairly quiet in this series thus far, with just four points (four assists) in the six games, and Toronto will hope to keep it that way on Sunday night.

The hockey world will have its eyes on Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

