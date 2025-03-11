The Toronto Maple Leafs and Team Utah played out a classic hockey game in Salt Lake City. After the road team took a 3-0 lead, Utah came back to parity before the Leafs eventually got the better of their opponents in a shootout.

While there were six goals and some breathtaking action in the tiebreaker, Leafs' Simon Benoit and Utah's Brandon Kesselring's fight stole the headlines.

The Leafs got off to a good start with William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok scoring in the first period. Benoit would score the third for Toronto with 15:11 left to play in the second period.

During the game, he was constantly being nudged by Kesselring for a fight. Eventually, he gave in when, after his goal, the Utah D-man took a shot at Bobby McMann.

In a fight for the ages, Benoit surprised his opponent by flying off the ice and landing a punch. The strike was similar to the Superman punch that is used in martial arts and other combat sports.

A jolted and surprised Kesselring then rebounded with four heavy punches of his own before the pair hit the ice. Benoit tried to pull him back up, but the referees separated the two as a raucous Salt Lake crowd cheered them on.

After the game, Leafs players reacted to the incident. Nylander, signed to a $92 million contract by Toronto, goalie Joseph Woll and Jarnkrok spoke about their simultaneous surprise and awe seeing their teammate fly like he did.

"It was great, a lot of fun seeing that. I wasn’t expecting that, but he did a great job and scored a nice goal too," Nylander said.

"Yeah, the Superman punch was pretty cool. After that, I think I spaced out—I was so taken aback. I guess he said he did it last year, but that one was legit. So, he can chuck ’em," Woll reacted.

"Yeah, that Superman move—I don’t know, it was kind of crazy. Fun to watch, though," Jarnkrok said.

Simon Benoit makes his feelings known about his special Superman punch

During hockey fights, adrenaline seems to run at a maximum. Often, players aren't aware of their surroundings and how they react to the fight. It was a similar situation for Simon Benoit, whose Superman punch was completely an in-the-moment call. The Leafs' D-man himself explained after the game:

"I think it was just in the moment. I felt I had an opening there and I just took it."

Expand Tweet

After Benoit's goal, Utah found a way back into the game. Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz and Michael Carcone found themselves on the scoresheet for Utah within four minutes inside the second period to tie up the game.

After a goal-less third and overtime, the game went into a shootout with Leafs' Mitch Marner scoring the final goal to win it for his team.

