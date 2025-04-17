$92,800,000 Canucks forward makes feelings known about playing in Vancouver 

Elias Pettersson missed the Vancouver Canucks' last 12 game due to an upper body injury. Pettersson was signed by Vancouver on an eight-year, $92.8 million contract in March 2024 after the team's amazing performance in the 2023-24 regular season.
They were expecting a Stanley Cup run, but fell short after losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round. Pettersson's postseason performance was underwhelming as he registered only one goal and five assists.
This season, Vancouver faced many struggles that were not expected. And at the top of it was the feud between Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Team President Jim Rutherford confirmed their issues in January.
The Canucks ended it after subsequently trading Miller to New York Rangers. They hoped Pettersson's performance would see a surge after the move, and they got a glimpse of it when Pettersson went on a six-game point streak. He scored four goals and six assists for 10 points in his last nine games. But his injury once again created problems for the Canucks.
Pettersson finished the regular season with 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games. This is his career's lowest point total if excluding the COVID-impacted 2020-21 NHL season. Fans will hope Vancouver can come back with strong chemistry next year, with captain Quinn Hughes leading the charge.
Pettersson spoke to the fans at Rogers Arena during their Fan Appreciation Game on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.
“You guys always show up,” Pettersson said. "It’s a true blessing playing here, I’m really grateful being here and we truly appreciate all of your guys support."
Canucks GM Patrik Allvin talks about team's offseason plans
The Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs with a 38-30-14 record and finished fifth in the Pacific Division. The team struggled to score goals consistently, averaging just 2.86 goals per game. However, their penalty kill was strong, ranking second in the league.
Canucks GM Patrik Allvin talked about the disappointing season.
"Everyone knows we’ve gone through things that you’d never expected. But I think that's also a way to grow and learn," Allvin said via Sportsnet.com.
"I think everything starts with preparation... I think the players have learned and probably understand that we've got to continue with that preparation in order to be a good team to play 82 games, plus the postseason. I think that's our goal.
“I'm pleased with our goalie situation and I'm pleased with our back end. Our focus here is to see if we can improve our forwards group by either trades or free agents,” he added.
Goaltender Thatcher Demko missed the first 26 games due to injury. He also missed another 15 games later in the year. However, Demko was not at his best when he did play, and his injury problems subsequently affected the team’s performance.
Fans will hope Demko can return to form next season, and help get the Canucks back into the playoffs.
