$92,800,000 Canucks forward makes feelings known about playing in Vancouver 

Elias Pettersson missed the Vancouver Canucks' last 12 game due to an upper body injury. Pettersson was signed by Vancouver on an eight-year, $92.8 million contract in March 2024 after the team's amazing performance in the 2023-24 regular season.

Ad

They were expecting a Stanley Cup run, but fell short after losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round. Pettersson's postseason performance was underwhelming as he registered only one goal and five assists.

This season, Vancouver faced many struggles that were not expected. And at the top of it was the feud between Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Team President Jim Rutherford confirmed their issues in January.

The Canucks ended it after subsequently trading Miller to New York Rangers. They hoped Pettersson's performance would see a surge after the move, and they got a glimpse of it when Pettersson went on a six-game point streak. He scored four goals and six assists for 10 points in his last nine games. But his injury once again created problems for the Canucks.

Ad

Trending

Pettersson finished the regular season with 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games. This is his career's lowest point total if excluding the COVID-impacted 2020-21 NHL season. Fans will hope Vancouver can come back with strong chemistry next year, with captain Quinn Hughes leading the charge.

Pettersson spoke to the fans at Rogers Arena during their Fan Appreciation Game on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“You guys always show up,” Pettersson said. "It’s a true blessing playing here, I’m really grateful being here and we truly appreciate all of your guys support."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin talks about team's offseason plans

The Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs with a 38-30-14 record and finished fifth in the Pacific Division. The team struggled to score goals consistently, averaging just 2.86 goals per game. However, their penalty kill was strong, ranking second in the league.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin talked about the disappointing season.

"Everyone knows we’ve gone through things that you’d never expected. But I think that's also a way to grow and learn," Allvin said via Sportsnet.com.

Ad

"I think everything starts with preparation... I think the players have learned and probably understand that we've got to continue with that preparation in order to be a good team to play 82 games, plus the postseason. I think that's our goal.

“I'm pleased with our goalie situation and I'm pleased with our back end. Our focus here is to see if we can improve our forwards group by either trades or free agents,” he added.

Ad

Goaltender Thatcher Demko missed the first 26 games due to injury. He also missed another 15 games later in the year. However, Demko was not at his best when he did play, and his injury problems subsequently affected the team’s performance.

Fans will hope Demko can return to form next season, and help get the Canucks back into the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama