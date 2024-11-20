  • home icon
  $92,800,000 Elias Pettersson makes his feelings known about costly misplay in Canucks' loss to Rangers

$92,800,000 Elias Pettersson makes his feelings known about costly misplay in Canucks' loss to Rangers

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Nov 20, 2024 16:37 GMT
NHL: Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
$92,800,000 Elias Pettersson makes his feelings known about costly misplay in the Canucks' loss to the Rangers (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Vancouver Canucks, led by Elias Pettersson and his $92.8 million deal, are as depleted as any team in the sport right now. JT Miller took a leave of absence and Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser are hurt. They put together a nice outing on Tuesday night but it wasn't enough.

Despite a resilient effort, Vancouver fell to the New York Rangers by a score of 4-3. A coverage breakdown allowed Chris Kreider an open shot that he put to the short side of Vancouver goalie Arturs Silovs. It gave them the lead with 9:17 remaining and they did not relinquish it.

Via Sportsnet, Pettersson acknowledged the critical mistake:

“Yeah, it's frustrating. It stinks now. Just like on the fourth goal, I tried to protect (the puck). Zibanejad made a good play to lift my stick. (I was) flat-footed, they make two good passes and score a goal. Things like that, I've got to make a better play obviously.”
also-read-trending Trending

The Canucks fell to 9-6-3 on the season. Captain Quinn Hughes reiterated that his team has a lot of fight left in it this year despite the poor start and the circumstances it finds itself in now.

Canucks coach addresses tough loss to Rangers

Thanks to a critical mistake by Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks, the New York Rangers stole a game with a late goal. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said these are the kind of things, as well as the loss of several players lately, that teams must overcome.

Rick Tocchet addressed the current situation (Imagn)
Rick Tocchet addressed the current situation (Imagn)

He said, via Sportsnet:

“It's adversity. It's the stuff we went through last year, too. I love this because, you know, we're going to get some bodies back. I thought there was a step (tonight). I thought guys played harder tonight — certain guys I thought played harder, which is a good thing (because) we need them."

The Vancouver boss said he loves the doubt, that it "galvanizes" a team. He knows reinforcements are on the way in the form of several All-Stars. In the meantime, he also admitted that some guys are getting valuable playing time in pressurized games, which will help them down the stretch.

