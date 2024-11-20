$92,800,000 Elias Pettersson makes his feelings known about costly misplay in Canucks' loss to Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks, led by Elias Pettersson and his $92.8 million deal, are as depleted as any team in the sport right now. JT Miller took a leave of absence and Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser are hurt. They put together a nice outing on Tuesday night but it wasn't enough.

Despite a resilient effort, Vancouver fell to the New York Rangers by a score of 4-3. A coverage breakdown allowed Chris Kreider an open shot that he put to the short side of Vancouver goalie Arturs Silovs. It gave them the lead with 9:17 remaining and they did not relinquish it.

Via Sportsnet, Pettersson acknowledged the critical mistake:

“Yeah, it's frustrating. It stinks now. Just like on the fourth goal, I tried to protect (the puck). Zibanejad made a good play to lift my stick. (I was) flat-footed, they make two good passes and score a goal. Things like that, I've got to make a better play obviously.”

The Canucks fell to 9-6-3 on the season. Captain Quinn Hughes reiterated that his team has a lot of fight left in it this year despite the poor start and the circumstances it finds itself in now.

Canucks coach addresses tough loss to Rangers

Rick Tocchet addressed the current situation (Imagn)

He said, via Sportsnet:

“It's adversity. It's the stuff we went through last year, too. I love this because, you know, we're going to get some bodies back. I thought there was a step (tonight). I thought guys played harder tonight — certain guys I thought played harder, which is a good thing (because) we need them."

The Vancouver boss said he loves the doubt, that it "galvanizes" a team. He knows reinforcements are on the way in the form of several All-Stars. In the meantime, he also admitted that some guys are getting valuable playing time in pressurized games, which will help them down the stretch.

