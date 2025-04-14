William Nylander scored his 45th goal in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The goal came at 1:25 of the third period off a pass from Max Domi.

Ad

Nylander tipped the puck in near the crease with his stick on the ice. It was a simple finish after a good setup. The 28-year-old now has 83 points in 80 games.

After the game, Nylander spoke to the reporters about his goal.

"I think you always want to try to be creating something in low-event games," Nylander said. "But that was just a great play by Domes to find me there. I just had my stick on the ice, just tipped my stick. I wanted it. Didn't have to do much."

Ad

Trending

Nylander has now reached the 40-goal mark for the third straight season. He’s averaging 19:35 of ice time and holds a +7 rating. His scoring has been steady all year. He signed an eight-year, $92-million contract in January last year, and the deal runs through the 2031-32 season.

Auston Matthews also scored his 399th career NHL goal in the second period. The Maple Leafs have now won seven of their last eight games. They sit first in the Atlantic Division. The Hurricanes are locked into second in the Metropolitan Division. They will face the New Jersey Devils in the first round.

Ad

Holmberg, Matthews, and Nylanders' goals gave Maple Leafs a 3-0 lead in the win

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at Lenovo Center. They took a 3-0 lead early in the third period and stayed in control. Coach Craig Berube was happy with how the team responded after the first period.

"We weathered the storm in the first," Berube said via NHL.com. "It’s just about harder plays with the puck in the second, winning more battles, more direct. I thought the second and third were good."

Ad

Pontus Holmberg scored first with 17 seconds left in the first, putting in a rebound off Morgan Rielly’s shot. Auston Matthews made it 2-0 in the second with a one-timer after a pass from Rielly. William Nylander scored his goal at the start of the third.

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina on a power play midway through the third. Joseph Woll made 25 saves for the Leafs, including some big stops during a long penalty kill. John Tavares added the fourth goal at 15:43 of the third, set up by Domi. Morgan Rielly finished the game with three assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama