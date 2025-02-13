  • home icon
  $92,800,000 Penguins star makes his feelings clear on representing Team Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

$92,800,000 Penguins star makes his feelings clear on representing Team Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 13, 2025 16:01 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Sweden - Source: Imagn
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Sweden - Source: Imagn

The 4 Nations Face-Off represents a first-time opportunity for some players. Never before has the NHL All-Star break featured a short, international tournament. For some players, it's their first chance to play for their respective countries. For most, it's an unforgettable experience - the first game of the 4 Nations certainly was for Pittsburgh Penguins star Erik Karlsson.

The Swedish $92.8 million (Spotrac) superstar said after his debut in the Face-Off:

"One of the coolest experiences."

At 34, Karlsson is not playing for Sweden for the first time. He's been a part of their team for a very long time, but this is still an experience that stands out for him. It was a loss, however.

Sweden opened play against Canada, and they fell 4-3 in overtime thanks to Mitch Marner's game-winning goal. Jonas Brodin, Adrian Kempe, and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Sweden in the game. Eriksson Ek's third-period goal forced overtime.

Karlsson is the subject of trade rumors as the Pittsburgh Penguins languish in seventh place in their division. For now, his focus is on the 4 Nations, and he's enjoying every second of it, even if he's winless in play so far.

Karlsson had over 18 minutes of ice time. The defenseman had one assist and also managed one shot attempt. He was featured in 24 shifts throughout the contest.

Swedish goalie tabbed player to watch in 4 Nations Face-Off

One of Erik Karlsson's teammates was named a player to watch moving forward after Team Sweden's defeat in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener. Despite allowing four goals, Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson stood out.

Sweden lost its 4 Nations Face-Off opener (Imagn)
Sweden lost its 4 Nations Face-Off opener (Imagn)

Ryan S. Clark of ESPN praised what Gustavsson did in regulation as he allowed Sweden to avoid giving up "high-danger scoring chances." He said:

"But where it became even more evident was how the Minnesota Wild goaltender repeatedly stopped shots from some of the game's most dangerous players, such as Nathan MacKinnon, on multiple occasions in overtime -- before Marner's winning goal."

Sweden's defense, helmed by Karlsson and anchored by Gustavsson, will be important moving forward if it is to be a major player in this tournament.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
