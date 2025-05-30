Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen and captain Jamie Benn shared their thoughts on the early pull of goaltender Jake Oettinger during Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Oettinger had a tough night between the pipes in the opening period, allowing two goals within eight minutes, prompting a surprise decision from coach Peter DeBoer to replace him with Casey DeSmith.

After the game, Rantanen emphasized that the team's lack of defensive support contributed to the early goals.

"I don't know. Coaches make decisions. We were not ready. We were not helping Jake at all on the first two goals, so that's on us, not on Jake," Rantanen said post-game."

Jamie Benn explained that after the two quick goals, DeBoer called a timeout to urge the team to play better, as they had Oettinger unsupported. Benn added that the decision to pull the goalie was not his call.

"Pretty much wake up. Start playing. Kind of left Jakey out to dry there early on. That’s pretty much the message. It’s not my call," Benn added."

The Dallas Stars were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final for the second straight year, marking their third consecutive year falling in the conference final.

Mikko Rantanen, who recently signed an eight-year, $96 million extension with the Stars, had an outstanding debut playoff campaign with Dallas. The 28-year-old recorded 22 points through nine goals and 13 assists in 18 games.

Jamie Benn reflects on team's challenging season after WCF loss

Dallas Stars captain reflected on the team's challenging 2024-25 season after the Western Conference final loss. Benn expressed disappointment over falling short once again in the conference final despite being so close to advancing.

"We went through a lot of adversity all year,”Benn said via NHL. “We always rose up to the challenge. Didn’t matter who was out. Guys were stepping up. We just didn’t get it done here. It [stinks]. I mean, three years in a row now [losing in the conference final]. You get that close and you come up short. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Obviously, not a good feeling.”

Jamie Benn amassed three points through one goal and two assists in 18 games. This could potentially be Jamie Benn's final game with the team, as he is in the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

