“A gift from the Hockey Gods” - Paul Bissonnette shares his thoughts on potential Bruins elimination ahead of Game 7

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette commented on tonight’s Bruins-Leafs tilt, offering his insights into Boston’s potential elimination.

Bissonnette commented the following:

"The fact we’re going to eliminate the Boston Bruins and Glass Banger on back to back nights in their own buildings is a gift from the Hockey Gods."

The comments underscored the Bruins' collapse for the second-straight postseason. The B’s have already blown a 3-1 series lead but still have a chance to close out the series.

However, Bissonnette doesn’t seem too confident the Bruins will prevail. His tag "#BeLeaf" is a fair indication of where Bissonnette’s expectations lie.

Bissonnette also hinted that Auston Matthews may return to the lineup, further fueling speculation that this could be a tough night for the Boston faithful.

Boston is in the same position as it was last season. The Florida Panthers stormed back to even the series at 3 games apiece, forcing a game 7 at the TD Garden. In the end, the Panthers sent the B’s packing following a thrilling 4-3 overtime win.

This time around, Boston hopes to avoid an embarrassing outcome. But the Beantown squad will need to swing the momentum back in their favor.

But as a piece in The Athletic highlighted, neither club can afford to lose this game. It will be desperate hockey on both sides, with the game ultimately coming down to the team that can capitalize on the other’s mistakes.

Bruins facing the most pressure

Boston entered this first-round series as the clear favorite. They asserted themselves in the first four games despite dropping game 2.

The B’s had played well but suddenly struggled to close out the series in game 5. Then, Boston was a no-show in game 6, setting the stage for tonight’s unbelievable matchup.

As The Athletic noted, Boston now faces the most pressure. With the stage set at the TD Garden, the hometown team will need to show up for this one. But fans and analysts can’t help but wonder if tonight’s game 7 will be a repeat of last year’s.

For the Maple Leafs, winning tonight would provide revenge. The Leafs have not beaten Boston in the playoffs since 1959, including two recent game 7 defeats.

Nevertheless, history may be on the Leafs’ side. The B’s are on a six-game losing streak in potential series-clinching games. The streak extends over the last three seasons, with Boston failing to put the death blow on its opponents.

Should the streak continue tonight, the Leafs will have finally beaten their schoolyard bully. Meanwhile, a loss for Boston may lead to significant changes for the club.

But as The Athletic rightly underscored:

"Reputations will be on the line. Narratives will be on the line."

One thing is certain: Tonight’s game 7 should be a thrilling one.