"A guy that's wanting to produce every night"- Patrick Kane praises Auston Matthews for his consistent drive to perform at the top level

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane recently offered his thoughts regarding Auston Matthews' pursuit of 70 goals in the NHL regular season. Matthews has notched up 69 goals, with two regular-season games remaining.

Kane offered nothing but praise for Matthews and lauded him for his work ethic. Speaking ahead of their game against Toronto Maple Leafs, Kane said:

"I think you see a guy that’s wanting to produce every night, not satisfied with where he’s at in his game, & knows how good he is as well."

Expand Tweet

Kane’s words speak volumes of the respect and admiration Matthews has earned across the League. Kane, a fellow American-born superstar and former first-overall pick, knows what it takes to be successful in the NHL. Kane was an instrumental piece in the Chicago Blackhawks dynasty, winning three Stanley Cups in six years.

Kane is also third on the all-time scoring list for American-born players, trailing Hall of Famers Brett Hull and Mike Modano. Kane’s 1,281 points to date have all but assured him serious consideration for the Hall of Fame.

As for Matthews, despite his young career, he currently sits 45th among American-born players with 648 points. He’ll surely continue to climb the charts as his career progresses.

Kane added to his praise of Matthews, claiming he never felt the 70-goal barrier could be breached.

"I feel like 60 was a big number when [Steven] Stamkos and [Alex] Ovechkin hit it, and 70 kind of seemed out of reach with anyone. Even this year, I know there was some talk of it, but it didn't seem like it was a realistic number and then, all of the sudden, he's right there. His production has been off the charts."

"Incredible. I mean, obviously his career, but just what he’s doing this year, how many goals he has, his production, it’s just pretty incredible."

Auston Matthews inches closer to history

Kane and Matthews squared off tonight at Scotiabank Arena. In a wild contest, the Leafs clawed back from a 4-1 deficit but the Red Wings eventually edged out a 5-4 win.

The Red Wings tallied four markers in the first period, taking a big lead into the dressing room. But Auston Matthews and the Leafs came roaring back in the middle frame, nothing three unanswered goals, including Matthews’ 69th on the year.

The powerplay tally puts Matthews one goal shy of the 70-goal plateau. However, if Matthews can’t do it tonight, he will have his chances against the Tampa Bay Lightning or Florida Panthers. Matthews has already shattered plenty of records in Leafs’ history. 70 goals would add another feather to his impressive cap.