A.J. Greer's wife Tay reacts to beau's nasty 'f**k the Oilers' chants during Panthers Stanley Cup victory celebration

Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer’s wife, Tay, shared several photos and videos after the team won their second straight Stanley Cup. The team defeated the Edmonton Oilers again, and the celebrations took place in Fort Lauderdale.
One story showed people relaxing by a pool with the Stanley Cup beside them. It was a perfect fun day for the Panthers players with family and friends, celebrating their Cup.
In another story, Greer stood on a balcony above the Elbo Room. He held a drink, and a banner below read “Elbo Room supports our Florida Panthers.” This is where he shouted:
“f**k the Oilers.”
The moment went viral, and even Spittin' Chiclets shared the video.
Tay also reposted an X post, showing A.J. getting a haircut inside the Elbo Room. She captioned it:
“Iykkyk 😂,” an inside joke between friends.
In another photo, Tay and a friend posed with the Stanley Cup under a beach umbrella.
She also shared a photo posted by the NHL. It showed A.J. lifting the Stanley Cup on the ice. And in a follow-up story, he sat on the ice holding his son Jackson, who wore Panthers gear. Tay wrote:
“We love you!!” over the photo, showing a happy family moment.
A.J. Greer had a quiet regular season. He scored six goals and 11 assists in 81 games. In the playoffs, he played 16 games and scored two goals and one assist. He averaged just under eight minutes per game.
Greer's best playoff moment came in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. He scored a goal and had a +1 rating, recording three shots on goal. In the Stanley Cup Final, he didn’t score, but his physical play and energy added value in the bottom-six group.
A.J. Greer won his NHL career's first Stanley Cup
The Panthers won the Cup in six games, their second, but it was first for A.J. Greer. He was signed by the team on a two-year, $1.7 million contract in July 2024, the summer following their first Stanley Cup win.
Greer missed the first two games of the Stanley Cup finals series, but returned in Game 3.
“These are the moments that you really work for," Greer said, via NHL."When you’re not really wanting to go to the rink, ... the moments that motivate you and make you prepare for what’s to come... a dream come true.”
A.J. Greer was excited about playing in his first NHL finals, and now he will get his name carved on the Cup.
