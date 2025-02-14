A.J. Greer shares stunning throwback wedding day photo with wife Taylore on Valentine’s Day

Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer posted a special throwback photo of him and his wife Taylore Greer from his wedding, to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The couple tied the knot in July 2023 and welcomed their first child, Jackson, in February 2024.

Ad

The Canadian hockey player added red rose and red heart emojis to the photo as a caption and tagged his wife’s Instagram account. The photo, part of the couple's wedding album, featured the Greers holding hands while posing in their wedding outfits. In the photograph, the couple is seen standing on a gravel path, surrounded by lawns and trees.

(Image via Instagram/@ajgreer10)

A.J. Greer signed a two-year $1.7-million contract with the Panthers in July 2024. He has also played for the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins over the course of his career.

Ad

Trending

Greer has played in 57 games for the Florida Panthers this season and has scored five goals and eight assists for a total of 13 points. Despite his numbers, he has been a positive presence for the Panthers on the ice and has a +/- of +1 on the season.

A.J. Greer’s wife Taylore celebrates the family’s 2024 memories

In January, Taylore Greer took to Instagram to share her memories from 2024. She posted a special message on New Year’s Day, highlighting the best moments from the year.

Ad

“I try to wake up grateful every day, even on the hard ones," Taylore wrote in the post’s caption. "In 2024, I focused on comparing less, consuming wayyy less, and truly enjoying my people. Being my authentic self without regret. This year felt like a blessing chapter.”

Taylore Greer and A.J. Greer’s son Jackson are regular attendees at Panthers games to cheer him and the team on. She has posted several rinkside interactions between the hockey player and his son on social media.

Ad

In October 2024, she posted a photo showing Greer smiling at his son Jackson through the glass. Jackson was dressed in a #10 Panthers jersey, the same number that his father wears.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles