Star Canadian footballer Alphonso Davies revealed the key learnings he took away from watching Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

During the first intermission of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, Canada team captain Davies, speaking with broadcasters David Amber and Elliotte Friedman, praised McDavid’s speed and technical skill with the puck, calling them truly elite.

"We all know he has blistering speed. His technical ability on the puck is truly amazing," Davies remarked.

While not knowing Connor McDavid personally, Davies believes the Oilers captain has a strong winning mentality and mindset.

"Just from how he plays on the ice, it’s something different. This is a guy where you watch from that far and say, ‘This is a guy that has a strong mindset from what you see.’ He’s doing well right now. Hopefully they can come back from this," Davies added.

When asked by Friedman how he responds after a poor half of football, similar to the Oilers being down 2-0 in the first period, Davies emphasized regrouping mentally during the break.

"I mean these sports, obviously, you have up and downs, but best thing you can do after those downs, you know, to regroup especially, you know, in intermission or halftime,” Davies said.

Davies emphasized the importance of recognizing what’s working, making necessary adjustments and staying mentally focused to mount a comeback. But for Connor McDavid and the Oilers, that rally never materialized, as they fell 5-2 to the Florida Panthers.

Connor McDavid and Oilers lose 5-2 to the Forida Panthers

Brad Marchand opened the scoring at 9:12 of the first period, grabbing a loose puck off a faceoff at center, skating past Mattias Ekholm and beating Pickard glove side. Sam Bennett made it 2-0 at 18:06, capitalizing on a neutral zone turnover and burying a rebound off a Matthew Tkachuk shot.

After a scoreless second period, Marchand struck again at 5:12 of the third, dancing around Jake Walman and beating Pickard to make it 3-0. Connor McDavid responded at 7:20, taking a pass from Evan Bouchard and deking out Bobrovsky for his first goal of the Final.

Just 46 seconds later, Sam Reinhart restored Florida’s three-goal lead, scoring off a setup from Barkov behind the net. With Pickard pulled, Corey Perry brought it to 4-2 at 16:47 with a long-range shot. Eetu Luostarinen sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final minutes for a 5-2 Panthers victory.

