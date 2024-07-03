"A lot of noise": Jakob Chychrun addresses Ottawa Senators distractions that led to a struggling season for the team

Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun recently addressed the distractions that marked his tenure with the Ottawa Senators. His trade to the Washington Capitals this offseason has allowed Chychrun an opportunity to get away from “the noise” that surrounded much of the past couple of seasons in Ottawa.

The Hockey News quoted Jakob Chychrun regarding the distractions surrounding him in Ottawa:

"I felt I wasn't playing my best hockey (there), I was a little bit frustrated with the way I was playing."

He believes that the changes off the ice took their toll on the team:

"I think the coaching change and ownership change was tough on a lot of the guys, just a lot of noise. It seemed like a distraction for our group, we never seemed to be able to all get on the same page and really take a step as a team together and make a push.”

Trending

Chychrun concluded by stating:

“It was something that was really frustrating for everyone in that room... that's kind of tough to leave on those terms."

While Jakob Chychrun’s time in Ottawa may have ended on a sour note, moving to Washington has given him an opportunity at a fresh start. Chychrun is one of the latest additions the Capitals have made this offseason as part of their retooling process.

After barely making the playoffs last season, the Capitals hope to make a stronger push for a deep playoff run this upcoming season.

Jakob Chychrun excited to be in Washington

News of his trade didn’t surprise Jakob Chychrun. However, the team that traded for him was surprising. The Hockey News reported Chychrun’s astonishment at becoming a member of the Washington Capitals.

But after the reality sunk in, excitement bubbled to the surface. The Hockey News reported Chychrun’s comments regarding the new opportunity he’s got with the Capitals:

“It seems like they’ve done a great job kind of retooling, guess you could say on the fly. It seems like they’ve been very aggressive and it’s great to see.”

That retooling has included Pierre-Luc Dubois, goaltender Logan Thompson, and Andrew Mangiapane. Now, Chychrun is the latest addition to a group that looks poised to have a strong season.

“They’re a group that wants to win, and I’m just so excited. A lot of the moves they’ve made, I’ve loved. I think they’ve done a great job of improving the team and I’m thrilled, honestly."

The Capitals will need to get past the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in a very tough Metropolitan Division in order to secure a playoff spot. Nipping at their heels are the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. As such, Chychrun will need to be at his best to help the Capitals turn the corner this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback