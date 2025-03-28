"A really bittersweet day": John Tortorella's replacement Brad Shaw reveals details of a "tough morning" after being named Flyers interim HC

Brad Shaw became the Philadelphia Flyers' interim coach on Thursday. His team won 6-4 against the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center. Shaw took over after the Flyers fired John Tortorella. After the game, Shaw spoke about the sudden change and his respect for Tortorella.

Shaw said that the day was difficult. He learned about Tortorella’s firing in the morning and then met with general manager Danny Briere. They discussed plans for the rest of the season. Shaw hadn't spoken to Tortorella but left him a voicemail.

"I found out that Torts got fired, then was asked to go up and see Danny (GM). ... it was a tough morning. I’ve yet to talk to Torts — I left a voicemail. It’s just a really bittersweet day in so many different ways, an emotional roller coaster. But I’m glad that the roller coaster ended on a high note tonight," Shaw said.

Shaw also thanked Tortorella for building a strong foundation and believes the team would benefit from Tortorella’s work.

"I gotta thank him for laying the groundwork here. There’s been a ton of good stuff. We’re going to reap the benefits for the next nine games of everything he laid down, as far as accountability and the right way to act—not just in the room, but on the ice and as professionals. ... I’m going to thank him for giving me the chance to work with him, learn, and become better," Shaw added.

The Flyers ended a six-game winless streak. Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov led with two goals and an assist each, while Nicolas Deslauriers and Tyson Foerster also scored. Samuel Ersson made 26 saves as the Flyers won in regulation for the first time since February.

The Philadelphia finally broke through, ending a 0-for-34 power-play drought. The goal was their first with the man advantage in 14 games as the win brought some relief after a tough day.

Flyers interim coach benched defenseman Cam York

Flyers interim coach Brad Shaw benched Cam York for the entire game against the Canadiens for disciplinary reasons. Shaw didn't explain the punishment, but York is expected to return next game.

"PHI coach Brad Shaw — who won his debut tonight vs Montreal — said Cam York dressed but did not play due to a discipline issue. York is expected to play Saturday vs BUF," NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted.

York is a top-line defenseman with four goals and 11 assists in 58 games this season. Over his five-year career, he has 19 goals and 56 assists in 227 games. Shaw, meanwhile, won on his debut as a coach and has eight more games to prove himself.

