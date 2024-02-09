"A travesty and abomination" - NHL agent lashes out at Gary Bettman for not committing basic health care coverage to retired players

In a recent podcast episode of Spittin' Chiclets, former NHL goaltender and current NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) executive Glenn Healy voiced strong criticism against NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman for failing to ensure basic healthcare coverage for retired players.

Healy, known for his advocacy for player welfare, expressed frustration at the league's reluctance to provide comprehensive healthcare benefits to those who helped build the sport to its current stature.

The clip shared by Spittin' Chiclets captured Healy's impassioned plea for improved healthcare provisions for retired NHL players. He emphasized the necessity of a "wrap-around" healthcare plan, estimated to cost $2.5 million jointly funded by the NHLPA and the league. Healy affirmed his commitment to this cause:

"I will not stop until they provide that for the players that have built the game."

Allan Walsh, an NHL agent and lawyer, was convinced by Healy's statement, questioning why such essential healthcare coverage has not already been implemented. Walsh said:

"How is this not already done? These are the players who built the game to what it is today. We stand on their shoulders. It is a travesty and abomination that Gary Bettman has not committed to covering retired NHL players with basic wrap around healthcare."

Addressing the healthcare needs of retired players should be a top priority for the NHL and its leadership. By implementing a comprehensive wrap-around healthcare plan, the league can support the physical and mental health of its players.

Gary Bettman: NHL will return to the Olympics

The NHL will return to the Olympics for the first time in over a decade, according to Commissioner Gary Bettman. In a press conference on Feb. 2, Bettman said that the League agreed to send its players to both the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Games, marking a significant shift since 2014.

This move aligns with the NHL's broader aim of promoting international, best-on-best competition among its players. Bettman outlined plans to alternate between the Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey every two years. To kick-start this initiative, the League will host the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, replacing the 2025 All-Star Game.

The tournament will feature players from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, taking place from Feb. 12-20, 2025, across two cities. Gary Bettman explained:

"We wanted to do something, but we felt that we couldn’t get ready in a year for a full-blown World Cup."

These events will offer current stars like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews their first opportunity to represent their countries on a global stage since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.