Aaron Ekblad breaks silence on ongoing Panthers contract talks as free agency decision looms closer

Aaron Ekblad shared an update on his contract talks with the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Ekblad, who won his second Stanley Cup with the Panthers, is now an unrestricted free agent, as his eight-year $60 million contract ended after the 2024-25 season. He has played his whole NHL career with the team since being drafted at No. 1 in 2014.

"Conversations have been had (with Panthers)," Ekblad said, via Panthers.com's Jameson Olive. "Obviously, nothing material yet, but they'll be working on it. Things seem to come down to the last minute here."

Additionally, Ekblad made it clear that he still sees Florida as home.

“I’ve spent 11 years here," Ekblad said. " … It’s home, and I expect it to be home.”

This season, Ekblad recorded 33 points and a +11 rating. He continues to play a strong shutdown and transition role for the Panthers.

In the 2025 playoffs, Ekblad added 13 points in 19 games, playing over 24 minutes per game during the postseason. In Game 6 of the finals on Tuesday, he had one assist and two blocks. Ekblad played more than 21 minutes, showing how important he is on defense.

In March, he was suspended for 20 games without pay for breaking the NHL and NHLPA policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Ekblad said it was a mistake and did not mean to cheat, as he took something for injury recovery without checking with team doctors.

"I made a mistake by taking something to recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel," Ekblad said, via ESPN. " ...For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility. I have learned a hard lesson."

During the suspension, Ekblad was not allowed near the team. However, he returned to play for the team in Game 3 of round 1 of the playoffs.

Insider Elliotte Friedman's insights on Aaron Ekblad

Contract talks are ongoing between Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers, with both sides seemingly open to a new deal, but nothing is confirmed yet. However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman hinted at a likely scenario where the Panthers will try to give him an extension.

"They (Florida) are going to try," Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column on Saturday. "He’s 29, and has battled some pretty serious injuries. This is a situation where you could see the Panthers giving term to keep down the AAV."

Ekblad’s strong ties to Florida would also likely play a role in his decision.

