Fresh off back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, the Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad sees no reason why his team can't continue its dominance in the coming years.

Ad

The Panthers clinched back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. Beating the Edmonton Oilers in consecutive years—first in 2024 in seven games, and then in six games in 2025.

Talking to ABC's Good Morning America on Friday, Aaron Ekblad said:

"We have won the Stanley Cup twice and we still have a long window to win more. Whether it is or isn't next year, it is just as likely the following year. And the year after that, and the year after that. It's really cool to be in this position." (per NHL.com)

Ad

Trending

And Ekblad believes the team is only getting stronger. The Panthers managed to re-sign their "Big 3" of Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand before free agency, ensuring their core will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

"We thought about winning it for a second straight year last year, too, so I am not going to think any differently this time around," Ekblad said.

Ad

Aaron Ekblad said the Panthers are not worried that discussing another Cup run will bring bad luck. He’s gearing up for the long haul of the NHL season and playoffs, treating it like any other year.

It remains to be seen whether the Panthers can capture the Stanley Cup again next season.

Aaron Ekblad on Panthers' short summer after winning the Cup again

While teams that miss the playoffs enjoy months of rest, and even those who make the playoffs but fall short get a longer break, Florida’s run to the Final meant a much quicker turnaround. For Aaron Ekblad, that’s a good thing.

Ad

"It is way better because you never get out of shape," Aaron Ekbald said. You have to start working out again within a week or two of the season ending. If you want to build any muscle, you need that amount of time. Right now, I feel great. I feel like I could start the season tomorrow.”

In his view, having four or five months off can backfire—players can peak too early in their training and eventually grow tired of it. But with such a condensed break, there’s no time to burn out, and for Ekblad, that’s exactly how he likes it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama