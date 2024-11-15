"Absolute bulls**t call": Paul Bissonnette vents his disagreement with controversial goalie interference called against Sabres

Paul Bissonnette, host of "Spittin' Chiclets," voiced his frustration over a controversial goalie interference call during the Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues game on Thursday. Bissonnette, who was at the game cheering for Buffalo, pointed out the interference call that took away a goal from Dylan Cozens in the third period. Cozens’ goal was overturned after the Blues challenged for goalie interference.

Paul Bissonnette disagreed with the call, claiming Zach Benson was pushed into St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington by a defender. He called it absolute bullshit on social media.

"Absolute bullshit goalie interference call on the Sabres. Benson gets pushed into Binnington by the D man. Hose job. This is officially the year of the goalie interference debacle," Paul Bissonnette said.

The game also had another goalie interference call earlier. Justin Faulk of the Blues was called for interference on Sabres goalie Devon Levi, giving Buffalo a power play in the final minute of the third period.

Paul Bissonnette watched Rasmus Dahlin's OT winner as Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis Blues 4-3

Rasmus Dahlin helped the Buffalo Sabres win 4-3 in overtime against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Dahlin scored a power-play goal at 1:33 of overtime. The game was tied 3-3 when he received a pass from JJ Peterka and scored with a one-timer from the right circle past goalie Jordan Binnington. The Sabres got a power play after Justin Faulk interfered with goalie Devon Levi in the final minute of regulation, giving Buffalo the chance to win.

Alex Tuch tied the game at 3-3, scoring at 12:57 of the third period from a pass by Ryan McLeod. McLeod also had a goal and an assist in the win. Devon Levi made 24 saves for Buffalo, who have now won four of their last five games.

Brandon Saad scored two goals for the Blues, including one in the first period that ended a nine-game scoring drought. His goals helped St. Louis take a 3-2 lead in the second period. However, the Blues couldn’t hold on and lost their fourth straight game.

Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff stressed the importance of bouncing back after a tough second period and praised his team’s resilience.

"You’ve got to be able to overcome tough moments," he said (via NHL.com).

The Sabres, now 8-8-1, are working to find consistency.

