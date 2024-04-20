"Absolute embarrassment to our sport" - NHL fans left outraged as Mark Stone recovers in time for VGK's first playoff game

NHL fans left outraged as Mark Stone recovers in time for VGK's first playoff game. The possibility of Stone coming back to play after being out since February because of a lacerated spleen has caused quite a stir among hockey fans.

The announcement, shared by Elliotte Friedman, an NHL insider, on X, revealed that Mark Stone would be a full-contact participant in Saturday's practice, fueling speculation that he might be available for Game 1 against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Amidst the anticipation surrounding Mark Stone's potential return, NHL fans took to X to express a range of emotions, from disbelief to frustration. One fan sarcastically remarked,

"Right on time for the third year in a row, wow! It’s a miracle!" said one fan.

Some fans even questioned the integrity of the sport itself, expressing frustration with the perceived unfair advantage granted to Vegas with Stone's potential return.

"I don't care what they agreed to in the CBA. This is an absolute embarrassment to our sport," another fan said.

Despite the official confirmation of Mark Stone's clearance for contact practice, some fans remained skeptical.

"What no that can't be right. Mark Stone is gravely injured," a fan said.

As speculation mounted, so did the skepticism and even resignation among certain fans, as one lamented,

"All this to lose in 5," another fan said.

"Shocker I tell ya," one fan said.

"I hope Dallas crushes Vegas. Not just on the scoreboard but physically," a fan said.

In the midst of the controversy, there were also fans who expressed genuine surprise at the news.

"Didn’t see this coming at all! Color me SHOCKED," one said.

Golden Knights lost 4-1 to Ducks in the absence of Mark Stone

In a thrilling season finale, Frank Vatrano led the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the playoff-bound Vegas Golden Knights with a remarkable hat trick, securing his career-high 37th goal of the season.

Despite Jack Eichel's lone goal for the Knights, Anaheim's Jackson LaCombe and Vatrano's quick goals in the third period sealed the win. Cutter Gauthier made an impressive debut, contributing an assist in his first NHL game after playing in the NCAA championship just days prior.

Ducks veteran Jakob Silfverberg bid farewell to his 12-year NHL career with a heartfelt acknowledgment from teammates and opponents. The game saw historical moments, including William Karlsson reaching 60 points for the second time.

Despite a slow start, the Ducks capitalized on opportunities, aided by Lukas Dostal's solid goaltending. With the win, Anaheim closed their season on a high note, while Vegas now prepares to face Dallas in the playoffs. Additionally, Ducks defenseman William Lagesson celebrated his 100th career game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback