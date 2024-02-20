"Absolute perfect fit": Analyst lauds Sean Monahan after his hat trick despite loss to Calgary Flames

In a recent video shared on X, formerly Twitter, TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Jay Onrait to discuss the performance of Sean Monahan with the Winnipeg Jets, specifically after his recent hat trick against the Calgary Flames. Despite the loss, Button provided insight into Monahan's role and impact within the team since his acquisition from Montreal:

"I think it was a great acquisition for the Winnipeg Jets, but this is Rick Bonus. He said, 'He's come as advertised'. So what is that? What is the advertisement about Sean Monahan?

"Can play in any situation. Power play penalty kill. We know how good he is in the face-offs and certainly when you ask somebody to come in and they're going to have to play in between Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry, I mean, that's just a nice fit."

Button highlighted Monahan's versatility, emphasizing his ability to contribute effectively in various game situations, from power plays to penalty kills.

Button added:

"The power play hadn't been going really well. Sean Monahan now gives them multiple points of attack on the power play. Two power play goals here, two power play goals on Saturday versus Vancouver. You're trying to strengthen your team.

"Sean Monahan has done exactly that. You know there's trades that general managers make that they get excited about and they're going, okay, is this the right fit? Sean Monahan is the absolute perfect fit for what the Winnipeg Jets were looking to do when they acquired him."

Button further delved into the impact Monahan has had on the team's power play, noting a noticeable performance improvement.

Expand Tweet

Sean Monahan's hat trick sparks hope for Winnipeg Jets despite 6-3 loss to Flames

In Monday's matchup against the Flames, the Winnipeg Jets center showcased an impressive performance with a hat trick, despite the team ultimately facing losing, 6-3. This marked a significant highlight for Monahan, who had initially experienced a slow start to his career with the Jets, being held without a point in his first four outings.

Monahan's initial struggles were quickly overshadowed by his recent success, as he managed to find the back of the net four times in his last two games. What's particularly noteworthy is his proficiency on the power play, contributing three goals in this special teams situation. The increased power-play usage has coincided with a boost in Monahan's overall ice time in the last two games.

While excelling on the power play, Monahan has also established himself as the Jets' No. 2 center, operating behind the experienced Mark Scheifele.