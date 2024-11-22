"Absolutely despised by players": Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette make scathing claim about Anaheim Ducks head coach Greg Cronin

Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette went after Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin despite a win over the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week. The Ducks (8-8-2) have not played well and the displeasure with Cronin may date back even further than 2024.

"I'm hearing early rumblings, Cronin is absolutely despised by Ducks players," Whitney said. "I think at times he is making life like living hell for these guys. Some of the young guys, just old-school way ... a coach who is not your friend just giving it to you every single day ... I think Greg Cronin has been around the game long enough where you talk about teaching an old dog new tricks is hard."

Bissonnette prefaced his statement by saying that he isn't quoting any Anaheim players, but he added:

"My understanding is a lot of them in their post-season meetings last year were like, 'This guy's not the answer. We need somebody different in this seat to teach us the pro game and not just screaming at us but actually breaking down this video' to the point where I'm hearing it's one of the most dysfunctional locker rooms."

Bissonette believes the players don't like Cronin's coaching style and that the team may need a new voice to get them to the next level in this rebuild.

Greg Cronin unlikely to be fired midseason

In his second season leading the Anaheim Ducks, things have not gone according to plan for Greg Cronin. The Ducks are not playing well and the public perception is that he is disliked as a coach.

Greg Cronin isn't likely to be fired just yet (Imagn)

That said, as of now, it doesn't look like he's on the chopping block. His seat may be warming, but the odds don't suggest a firing is imminent. Earlier this month, BetMGM provided the odds for which NHL coach would be next to go.

Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Penguins), Derek Lalonde (Detroit Red Wings), Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens), Andrew Brunette (Nashville Predators), Luke Richardson (Chicago Blackhawks), and John Tortorella (Philadelphia Flyers) made that list in that order.

However, Jim Montgomery, who was fired after the odds were revealed, wasn't on the list, so anything can happen in the NHL.

