"Absolutely filthy", "Greatest goal ever scored?": NHL fans in awe as Quinton Byfield flexes insane hockey skills with one-handed wonder goal

NHL fans on social media were amazed after LA Kings forward Quinton Byfield scored a highly skilled goal during Monday's game against the Seattle Kraken.

Quinton Byfield battled the puck out of the air and fired an impressive one-timer with one arm free, putting the Kings ahead 1-0 at 1:08 into the first period. That was Byfield's 20th goal of the season.

Here's the video of the goal:

Fans shared their reactions to Quinton Byfield's goal on X (formerly called Twitter). One tweeted:

"Absolutely filthy"

Another chimed in:

"Am I crazy to say this is the greatest goal ever scored?"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Amazing goal, but how was a penalty not called for him holding wrights stick? genuinely asking cause i don’t know," a third fan posted.

"I don’t know if a replay has ever shown a more blatant case of holding another player’s stick," one opined.

"Godddd damnn. The fact the all the sequence is all intentional, no accident," another wrote.

"And we got a front runner for goal of the year!," one chimed in.

The Seattle Kraken lead the LA Kings 2-1 with the second period in play at Crypto.com Arena.

