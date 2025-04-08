"Absolutely filthy", "Greatest goal ever scored?": NHL fans in awe as Quinton Byfield flexes insane hockey skills with one-handed wonder goal

NHL fans on social media were amazed after LA Kings forward Quinton Byfield scored a highly skilled goal during Monday's game against the Seattle Kraken.
Quinton Byfield battled the puck out of the air and fired an impressive one-timer with one arm free, putting the Kings ahead 1-0 at 1:08 into the first period. That was Byfield's 20th goal of the season.
Here's the video of the goal:
Fans shared their reactions to Quinton Byfield's goal on X (formerly called Twitter). One tweeted:
"Absolutely filthy"
Another chimed in:
"Am I crazy to say this is the greatest goal ever scored?"
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Amazing goal, but how was a penalty not called for him holding wrights stick? genuinely asking cause i don’t know," a third fan posted.
"I don’t know if a replay has ever shown a more blatant case of holding another player’s stick," one opined.
"Godddd damnn. The fact the all the sequence is all intentional, no accident," another wrote.
"And we got a front runner for goal of the year!," one chimed in.
The Seattle Kraken lead the LA Kings 2-1 with the second period in play at Crypto.com Arena.
