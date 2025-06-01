"Absolutely unreal" "Utterly and totally insane": NHL fans react to Connor McDavid's shocking playoff stats ahead of Stanley Cup finals 

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are going back to the Stanley Cup Finals afer defeating the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 on Thursday. This is their second straight trip to the finals in two years, and McDavid has been focused since losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 last year.

Ad

In this season's playoffs, McDavid has six goals and 20 assists, good for 26 points in 16 games. On Thursday, he assisted Corey Perry on the opening goal in the first period, marking the 100th of McDavid’s playoff career.

On Sunday, the NHL shared a post on X with more stats, including McDavid having more multi-point playoff performances than games with one point or none. He has recorded two or more points in 51% of playoff games, zero points in 22% and one point in 27% of his postseason matchups.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

NHL fans reacted to it.

"Nhl, utterly and totally insane," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nhl, absolutely unreal numbers!" another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Pretty insane that Mcdavid is basically a pick em to get 2 points in game 1 of the SCF lol," one fan commented.

Here are more reactions on X.

"Good stat, but the important one is how many times has he raised Lord Stanleys Cup? Panthers in 6," a fan wrote.

"Hopefully McDavid will smile if the Oilers win it all," a fan tweeted.

Ad

"That's incredible, McDavid is on fire! Can't wait for the Finals to start, it's going to be epic," another fan commented.

The Stanley Cup final begins on Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Toronto Maple Leafs need to ‘think bigger’ and prepare for Connor McDavid, says Jonas Siegel

The Toronto Maple Leafs have important choices to make this offseason. Mitch Marner might leave, which would free up cap space. The Athletic's Jonas Siegel said that this could help the team plan for the future, as he believes Toronto should stay flexible in case Connor McDavid becomes a free agent next summer.

Ad

“They should think bigger," Siegel wrote on Thursday. "They need to think bigger. To the long term. To next summer when there may be a chance to lift the franchise in a way that has no parallel.”

McDavid may re-sign with Edmonton, but if he doesn’t, the Leafs should be ready. Siegel added the team should avoid big deals with mid-level players this summer. Instead, they can use short-term contracts to fill the roster. This would keep space open for top free agents later, like McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov or Kyle Connor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama