"ACAB includes New York Rangers": NYPD tribute by NHL franchise leaves hockey fans politically divided

The New York Rangers paid tribute to first responders, including the NYPD and FDNY, before their 2024 NHL Stadium Series game against the Islanders on Sunday. The team arrived at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in vehicles from the NYPD and FDNY, donning special jerseys honoring both departments.

Each player walked in with a firefighter or police officer, creating a powerful visual display of solidarity with the first responders. The event marked the second straight day that MetLife Stadium hosted an NHL Stadium Series game, following the Devils' victory over the Flyers the previous night.

New York Rangers took to X and posted a clip of the players arriving for the game, with the caption:

"For the bravest and the finest."

Expand Tweet

Soon the video drew reactions from fans who were politically divided over the initiative. One fan wrote:

"acab includes the new york rangers."

Expand Tweet

One fan praised the Rangers for their creativity and thankful attitude toward NYPD and FDNY, tweeting:

"I got to give credit where credit due this is a class act walk in for the stadium series."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"I’ll give credit where credit is due. Bravo, Rangers. Well done. And this is coming from 'the other team’s' fan who’s living in 'Lou’s world order.' Painful."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What to expect from the New York Rangers and New York Islanders game

Amid the festivities, the game itself held significant stakes for both teams. The division-leading New York Rangers are on a hot streak, boasting a six-game winning streak and seeking to widen the gap between them and the second-place Hurricanes in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are striving to secure a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Red Wings by five points with a game in hand.

Despite the excitement surrounding the outdoor game, players like Rangers center Vincent Trocheck emphasized the need to maintain focus once on the ice. Trocheck said:

“I think everybody wants to soak it in and make sure that you’re really relishing the moment, how awesome of an experience it is to play in an outdoor game. But once you get on the ice, it’s all business and it’s all just another game in the regular season.”

The New York Rangers secured a 7-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, matching a season-best six-game winning streak.

While this marked the first NHL games hosted at MetLife Stadium, it wasn't the first time the local teams participated in outdoor games. The Rangers notably triumphed in the 2014 Stadium Series games against both the Islanders and the Devils at Yankee Stadium.