"Actions will speak louder than words": Hockey fans react to PWHL's Britta Curl apologizing over past social media activity targeting LGBTQ+ community

PWHL Minnesota draft pick Britta Curl apologized for past controversial social media activity targeting the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities on Friday. In a video statement posted on X, Curl said:

"I recognize that recent events have caused many of you to form an opinion about me, about who I am and how I live my life. And I think I owe it to you guys to come on here and directly respond to these concerns.

"I specifically recognize that my social media activity has resulted in hurt being felt across communities, including LGBTQ+ and BIPOC individuals, and I just want to apologize and take ownership of that."

Fans on social media shared their skepticism over Curl's apology. One fan commented:

"I don't know. "Recent events" have caused people to "believe certain things" about trans people and the inherent rights of everyone to be accepted and included. Actions will speak louder than words."

Another fan commented:

"Why apologize? SMH🤦‍♂️ You did nothing wrong."

"You said what needed to be said. Let bygones be bygones. Time for puck, the girls, the experience and nothing else. Cheering for a Minny title! Let’s go!" one fan wrote on X.

"Too little too late. We saw your true colors. Stay home." another fan wrote.

"Everybody saying “don’t apologize” basically had no idea who this person was 5 minutes ago…" a user wrote.

"You are reading the hell out of that script god damn the script isn’t going anywhere." another user wrote.

This comes after Curl's social media activity towards the community. She liked several posts that were against trans athletes but now she seems to be disappointed about it.

Minnesota head coach Ken Klee's comments about Britta Curl

Minnesota head coach Ken Klee spoke about the team's controversial decision to draft Britta Curl in the second round on June 10, prompting questions about whether the 2SLGBTQ+ community was consulted first.

"Did I speak to anyone from the community? I talk with players, with coaches. That’s tough to answer for me," Klee said to The Toronto Star. "I spoke with a lot of different people. I mean, at the end of the day, I was told she’s a great teammate, a great person. She’s obviously a great player."

After Britta Curl's video apology, the PWHL and Minnesota released identical statements committing to building "an inclusive league that develops, supports and elevates the best women's hockey players in the world while fostering a safe and welcoming environment for our growing, diverse and devoted fan base."