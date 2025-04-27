Hockey fans have taken to social media to react to Matthew Tkachuk's controversial hit on Jake Guentzel during Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

With the Lightning leading 5-1 late in the third period, Tkachuk caught Guentzel with a huge open-ice hit after releasing the puck that sent the Lightning star crashing hard to the ice.

Tkachuk was assessed a 5-minute major penalty. The Lightning went on to win 5-1.

On social media, fans fiercely debated whether Tkachuk's hit was clean or dirty. One fan wrote,

"Actually a clean hit. You can argue it’s late (I’d disagree) but the hit itself is clean. Guentzel also at least actually just had the puck, unlike Barkov when he got laid out.

Another fan wrote,

"Its late. But he at least touched the puck and hit him in the numbers. Good call. Not a suspension. Fine with a major."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Puck was long gone. This was intent to injure. I would bet suspension for remainder of series if not longer. Reason: repeat offender" one fan wrote.

"Oof that’s late. An eye for an eye after the Hagel hit I suppose." another fan wrote.

"Definitely 2 min interference but a 5 min major?!?" a user commented.

"Should be a 1 game suspension just like Hagel or Player Safety is a bigger joke than we all think." another user wrote.

For Florida, Matthew Tkachuk netted. Sergei had 17 saves.

Luke Glendening, Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, Nick Paul and Anthony Cirelli got one for Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy backstopped 33 shots in the win.

Jake Guentzel's comments about Matthew Tkachuk's hit

Jake Guentzel hopes the NHL will consider disciplining Matthew Tkachuk for the late hit. After the game, Guentzel said:

"I passed the puck and it felt like a long time after I got hit. I'm sure the league's going to take a look at it. We know the history of what's happened the last couple games. I'm sure they'll do their job." (per Sportsnet)

There is some bad blood between these two teams, especially after Tampa’s Brandon Hagel was suspended one game for a high hit on Florida’s Aleksander Barkov earlier in the series.

Tampa Bay now trails the series 2-1. They'll host Game 4 on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

