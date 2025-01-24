  • home icon
Adam Fantili's brother Luca drops one-word reaction to his first career hat-trick against Toronto Maple Leafs

By Tushaar Kuthiala

Modified Jan 24, 2025 15:51 GMT

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Jan 24, 2025 15:51 GMT
Adam Fantilli FB @NHL IMAGN
Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli (19) celebrates scoring a goal. (Credit: Facebook/@NHL, IMAGN)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli scored his first career hattrick on Wednesday during the 5–1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. What made his achievement special is that it happened in his home province. Fantilli is a native of Nobleton, Ontario, located on the outskirts of Toronto.

On Thursday, Adam’s brother, Luca Fantilli, reacted to a post from the NHL’s official Instagram account celebrating his brother’s achievement.

“@adamfantilli Easyyyyyy,” Luca wrote.
Luca reacted to his brother&#039;s achievement. (Credit: IG/@luca.fantilli)
Luca reacted to his brother's achievement. (Credit: IG/@luca.fantilli)

Luca's reaction is likely a response to a question on the NHL’s post.

also-read-trending Trending
“How does recording your first career hat trick in your home province in front of your family and friends sound?” The NHL asked. “We don't think @adamfantilli will be forgetting tonight.”

Before the game, Adam Fantilli told NHL.com that around 70 of his family and friends were at the game to watch him play.

“It means the world to be able to do that in front of my friends and family. Everybody made the trip out,” Fantilli said after the game, via NHL.com. “I’m super grateful they all came out, and I was able to pull one off there.
I could [hear them when my name was announced], I was really lucky. They had some great seats, so I was able to make eye contact with a few of them after the first and second period. So, it was pretty special to be able to see their faces.”

Adam Fantilli scored the Blue Jackets’ first, third and fifth goals on the night, the last into an empty net. Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Auston Matthews was their lone scorer of the evening as the Leafs were 0-for-3 in power plays for the game.

Adam Fantilli’s family proud of his hattrick against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Adam Fantilli’s mother commemorated his hattrick by tossing her hat onto the ice. A short clip shared by Spittin’ Chiclets shows Adam’s mother Julia celebrating by hugging her husband Giuliano and Luca.

Two years older than Adam, Luca played for the Chicago Steel in the USHL from 2020-22.

“I am a Junior student-athlete at the University of Michigan as a part of the Michigan Hockey program. I am studying Sport Management in the school for Kinesiology as I would like to leverage my experience as a student-athlete in future career in sports,” Luca said in his LinkedIn bio.

Luca and Adam’s love for hockey comes from their father, who is a Boston Bruins fan.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
