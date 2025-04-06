Adam Fox gets 100% honest about NY Rangers power play struggles amidst slim playoff hopes

Adam Fox and the New York Rangers were shut out 4-0 by the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at Prudential Center.

Ad

It was a disappointing loss for the Rangers as they are fighting for their playoff lives, now four points behind the Montreal Canadiens (83 points) for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

New York went 0-for-2 on the power play and allowed a crushing shorthanded goal to Jesper Bratt in the second period when it was still a one-goal game. The team has gone just three for their last 47 on the man advantage during the most crucial stretch of the season.

Ad

Trending

Fox expressed his frustration with PP1's struggles after the loss in New Jersey. Rangers reporter Mollie Walker shared Fox's comments about the power play on X.

"It's the difference right now, right?" Fox said on Saturday. "The margin is so thin. I think 5-on-5 we've been pretty good and you let up shorthanded goals, you let up power-play goals against, you lose games by 1-2. Tie 5v5 or even win the 5v5 game, it's costing us. It has been for a little bit now."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He added that confidence and execution are both lacking. The Rangers rank 27th in the NHL in power play percentage at 17.2%. It's a dramatic drop-off from last season's third-ranked power play that scored at a 26.4% clip. With talents like Fox, among others, there's likely no explanation for such results on the man advantage for the Blueshirts.

Adam Fox hasn't had his best season

While the numbers remain good, Adam Fox has not played up to the high bar he's set throughout his career in 2024-25.

Ad

He has registered 56 points (nine goals, 47 assists) through 68 games. His 0.824 points-per-game is the lowest since the 0.6 point-per-game rate he produced during his rookie season in 2019-20.

A major factor in his dip in production can be attributed to the struggling power play. Fox has just 17 power-play points on the campaign, a number he almost doubled in each of the last three seasons, having put up 33, 29 and 33 power-play points.

Fox and the Rangers face another must-win game on Monday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama