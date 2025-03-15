Adam Fox injury update: HC Peter Laviolette provides latest on NY Rangers D-man’s return against Blue Jackets

New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette provided a cautiously optimistic update on defenseman Adam Fox’s injury. Laviolette said Fox was on his way to returning to the lineup. According to New York Post sports reporter Mollie Walker, Fox took part in the Rangers’ morning skate on Saturday with the top power-play unit. He could return to the roster for Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On Saturday morning, Walker posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Adam Fox is “trending” toward returning to #NYR lineup, per Peter Laviolette.” Walker wrote.

Adam Fox has been one of the Rangers’ defensive mainstays. He won the Norris Trophy in 2021 and has five goals and 43 assists in 58 games for the Rangers this season. He is third on the franchise’s points chart.

Fox suffered an upper-body injury in the Rangers’ game against the New York Islanders on Feb. 25 and has missed eight games since. The franchise’s defensive unit has been suffering from gaps all season long, thanks to injuries and trades. Top defenseman Ryan Lindgren had missed the start of the season for the Rangers. On March 1, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

K’Andre Miller was placed on the injured reserve in December and left the Feb. 25 game as well with a lower-body injury.

“At the end of the day, these are the things that if you get through, you’re a stronger team because of it,” defenseman Braden Schneider said via the New York Post. “We got to keep moving forward. It sucks, but we have to take what we can get and make sure we’re doing everything in our power to get the most points so when Foxy is back in our lineup, hopefully we’ve gained some ground.”

New York Rangers see Adam Fox injury update as good news

Fox’s return will be good news for the Rangers, who are looking to break into the playoff spots. They are currently level on points with the Blue Jackets, who are occupying the final Wild Card spot in the East. Laviolette said it will be nice to have Fox back in the side.

"Any time you lose one of your top minute guys, top producers, you're going to feel it," Laviolette said via NHL. "Think other guys have stepped up. We've done some good things, but when he does come back, it'll be nice to have him there."

The Rangers have back-to-back games this weekend, with a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday as well.

