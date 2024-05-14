Adam Henrique injury: What is the Oilers star availability for Game 4 against Canucks?

Adam Henrique is sidelined for his second consecutive game as the Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 of their second-round series.

"Knoblauch confirms Adam Henrique will not play Game 4," Tony Brar tweeted the update on X.

Expand Tweet

Adam Henrique missed Game 3, which the Oilers lost 4-3, due to an undisclosed injury. Even in Game 2, he logged over 11 minutes of ice time before being sidelined with an ankle injury.

During the regular season, Adam Henrique tallied 24 goals and 51 points split between the Ducks and Oilers. In the playoffs, he notched a goal and two points before the injury sidelined him.

Adam Henrique's absence raises concerns for the Oilers, particularly given his track record of consistent performance throughout his career. With Vancouver currently leading the series 2-1, the Oilers face increased pressure to secure a victory in Game 4 to avoid falling further behind.

As the series shifts back to Edmonton for Game 5 following Game 4, the Oilers will hope for Adam Henrique's return for postseason success.

Amid Adam Henrique's absence, the Oilers have also opted for change in nets

In Game 4 of the Western Conference second round against the Vancouver Canucks, Calvin Pickard will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers are trailing 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after a 4-3 loss in Game 3, prompting the goalie change. Stuart Skinner, who allowed four goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Pickard in Game 3, will step aside for this crucial matchup.

Calvin Pickard had a solid regular season with a 12-7-1 record and is confident in his abilities to perform at the NHL level. Despite not playing regularly, he approaches each game with a fighting spirit.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch expressed confidence in Calvin Pickard:

"I'm expecting what I've seen from Calvin all season, a goaltender that's competed hard, played very well for us and piled up a lot of victories."

"It's not an ideal situation; he hasn't been playing for a long time, but he's gone long stretches without playing and I think the team has a lot of confidence in Calvin when he has played. And he's going to be our guy."

Despite Stuart Skinner's solid regular-season record, the Oilers have turned to Pickard for Game 4 to turn the series around against the Canucks.