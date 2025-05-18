Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets' season came to an end on Saturday night as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their playoff series. It was an emotional night for Jets forward Scheifele, who scored Winnipeg's lone goal just hours after learning of the death of his father, Brad.

Scheifele's teammate and Jets captain Adam Lowry spoke about what Scheifele went through and commended his effort after the personal loss.

"It's just a lot of emotion, I think, it's tough to put into words what Mark went through today," Lowry said.

"It's a huge goal for us. (He) plays a heck of a game, and it ends the way it does so. Just emotional heavy, just really proud of the group we had. Commitment, then I'll quit, you know, just a lot of things that a good team needs."

On Saturday morning, Scheifele learnt that his father, Brad, had died due to illness at 68. Nevertheless, he took the ice for Game 6 .

Scheifele gave Winnipeg the lead in the second period. But Dallas' Sam Steel tied up in the same period. Thomas Harley then scored the overtime winner on a power play to take the game 2-1 and close out the series 4-2.

"We ran into a great Dallas team and, you know, what, we couldn't find that extra one tonight and that was the difference," Lowry added.

Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots, while Connor Hellebuyck had 18 saves in the loss. With the win, the Stars advance to the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Scott Arniel reflects on Mark Scheifele's difficult circumstances

Jets coach Scott Arniel expressed admiration for Mark Scheifele's performance and leadership in the face of personal tragedy.

Arniel informed Jets players of the news before their optional morning skate at American Airlines Center before returning to the team hotel to provide support to Scheifele.

In his emotional comments, Arniel praised Mark Scheifele:

"I don't, I mean for him to go through what he had to go through and then, you know, perform the way he did, so proud of him. I mean his dad would be so proud him." (per NHL.com)

"You want to win so bad, circumstances. It's so so tough to be in a situation like that, I couldn't image that."

Despite the personal challenges, Arniel highlighted Mark Scheifele's leadership and the impressive season he has had with the Jets, noting that his family would be "very proud of him."

